Jennifer Grey Will Star In and Executive Produce DIRTY DANCING Sequel

The film will be set in the 1990s. No further plot details have been announced at this time.

A Dirty Dancing sequel is underway, The Daily Nonpareil confirms.

BroadwayWorld reported in July that Jennifer Grey is set to star in and executive produce a new dance movie at Lionsgate, but at that time, it was not confirmed to be a Dirty Dancing sequel.

"It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company's history," said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

Jonathan Levine is developing the movie with his collaborator Gillian Bohrer. Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis have written the screenplay.

Read more on The Daily Nonpareil.

Grey starred as Baby opposite the late Patrick Swayze, who played her Catskills resort dance instructor, Johnny Castle, in the 1987 film. Lionsgate holds distribution rights to the Dirty Dancing films. The original Dirty Dancing made $218 million at the global box office and received an Oscar and Golden Globe win for the original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Frank Previte, John DeNicola and Donald Markowitz.

