Jennifer Garner Joins 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL as Executive Producer

Original Jenna Rink in the 2004 rom-com classic film from Revolution Studios, Jennifer Garner, will be an Executive Producer of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL, which will have its world premiere opening at Manchester Opera House for a limited season from 21 September 2025. Lucie Jones will star as Garner’s character Jenna Rink in the musical, with further casting to be announced.



Jennifer Garner is known for her wide range of starring-roles in Alias, Dallas Buyers Club, Love Simon, Juno, and more. Most recently, Garner executive produced and starred in the hit Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the eponymous New York Times bestseller by Laura Dave, and the Netflix comedy features Family Switch and Yes Day, which became Netflix’s biggest Kids & Family film release after launching on the platform. Garner is currently in production on Season 2 of Apple TV+ The Last Thing He Told Me and will next star in and executive produce the Peacock series “The Five-Star Weekend.”



On joining the team of the musical adaptation, Garner said: ‘After more than 20 years—I still get to talk about Jenna Rink and 13 Going on 30 more days than not—who knew our quirky little movie would have such staying power? I’m thrilled to see Jenna, Matty, and Lucy live on in their very own musical—are you kidding me? I’m geeking out! Lucie Jones is flirty and thriving as Jenna, the music is a blast, and all of the anguish of growing up is alive and well in this magical production. I’m so happy to join them as executive producer and very much look forward to the journey.’



Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving” as the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she gradually unravels the mystery of what kind of person she has become, she goes on a journey to work out what — and who — really matters.

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL will have songs by Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary (First Date (Broadway), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+). It is directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers, She’s The Man).



Photo credit: Revolution Studios