Jennifer Damiano, Ben Fankhauser, Lesli Margherita & More Set for BROADWAY LOVES DEMI LOVATO at 54 Below

The Broadway Loves series makes its return to Feinstein's/54 Below on February 18th when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices will celebrate Grammy nominee and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato.

The concerts will be musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala.

Broadway Loves Demi Lovato will feature a set-list filled with iconic hits from Lovato's decade long recording career, including her latest smash "Sorry, Not Sorry," beloved hits like the emotional "Skyscraper," "the edgy "Heart Attack," the steamy "Cool For The Summer," and a dozen more fan-favorites and chart-toppers from her catalog. The evening will also celebrate Lovato's latest album, "Tell Me You Love Me," which has been setting the Broadway community ablaze with excitement since its release in September of 2017.

This is one night no pop music fan should miss as Broadway's best celebrate one of the most ferocious vocalists and songwriters of our generation.

FEATURING:

Krystina Alabado (American Psycho, The Mad Ones)

Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho)

Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton)

Ben Fankhauser (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Newsies)

Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening)

Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical)

Adam J. Levy (Broadway Loves Britney)

Ashley Loren (NBC's 'This Is Us, Jekyll and Hyde)

Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames At Sea)

Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies)

Ciara Renee (Pippin, CW's 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow')

Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On: The Musical)

Nathan Salstone (Rags)

Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots)

Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof)

Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, Wicked)

*Casting subject to change.

The band will include Justin Goldner on guitar, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello, Alexandra Eckhardt on bass, Shannon Ford on drums, and music director Benjamin Rauhala on keyboards, with Lacey Angerosa, Sean Doherty, Rachel Mackenzie, and Nicholas Olivieri on background vocals.

Broadway Loves Demi Lovato is the ninth concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.

Broadway Loves Demi Lovato will be presented on Feburary 18th, 2018 for two performances only - at 7:00PM and 9:30PM. Ticket prices start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit 54below.com/events/broadway-loves-demi-lovato.

