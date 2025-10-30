Jennette McCurdy Will Launch HALF HIS AGE Book Tour at The Town Hall in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Town Hall has announced that the best-selling and award-winning writer Jennette McCurdy will return to Town Hall to celebrate her first novel, Half His Age. This new event, part of The Town Hall Presents series, will take place on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, New York, NY).

Jennette McCurdy returns to The Town Hall, this time to celebrate the release of her debut novel: Half His Age (Ballantine Books). From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of I'm Glad My Mom Died comes a sad, funny, thrilling novel about sex, consumerism, class, desire, loneliness, the internet, rage, intimacy, power, and the (oftentimes misguided) lengths we'll go to in order to get what we want.

All tickets include a SIGNED copy of Half His Age. The author will not be personalizing copies at the event. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the event beginning at 7pm. This event is presented in partnership with Barnes & Noble Booksellers.

Artistic Director Melay Araya says, “Jennette McCurdy's Town Hall 2022 celebration of I'm Glad My Mom Died was one of the most exciting literary events in our hall's recent history. The diversity and passion of the audience had us all floored. We expect McCurdy to bring some of that magic back to The Town Hall, this time for the launch of what is sure to be a bestselling fiction debut. Welcome back, Jennette!"

Jennette McCurdy is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of I'm Glad My Mom Died, winner of the 2023 American Library Association Alex Award. The book has been published in more than thirty countries and has sold more than three million copies. McCurdy is creating, writing, executive producing, and show-running an Apple TV+ series loosely inspired by I'm Glad My Mom Died, starring Jennifer Aniston. Half His Age is her debut novel.