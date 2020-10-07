Jenna Ushkowitz Rallies in Support of NYC Straws 'By Request Only' Bill

The bill would prohibit food service establishments from distributing single-use plastic straws and beverage stirrers.

Continuing her activism across a range of issues, Tony Award winner Jenna Ushkowitz joined forces with Oceana, Beyond Plastics, and 350 Brooklyn today to support New York City's "straws by-request-only" bill. The bill, currently sponsored by 37 of NYC's 51 city council members, has more than enough support to pass, if only Speaker Corey Johnson would schedule it for a vote. The bill would prohibit food service establishments from distributing single-use plastic straws and beverage stirrers, with the exception of providing appropriate straws for people with disabilities without inquiry.

An estimated 17.6 billion pounds of plastic leaks into the marine environment from land-based sources every year-this is roughly equivalent to dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the oceans every minute.

Ms. Ushkowitz joined a virtual rally today to encourage New Yorkers to get Speaker Johnson's attention on social media, and tweeted him directly to ask that he schedule a vote.

Plastic straws are polluting our oceans and NYC has an chance to curb this waste! Join me on 10/7 at 1:15p ET/10:15a PT for a virtual rally to ask NYC Council #speakercoreyjohnson to schedule a vote on the widely supported straws bill 936. https://t.co/Sxj9WOIj0q pic.twitter.com/3memh9614Q - Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) October 7, 2020

Photo Credit: Demi Ward

