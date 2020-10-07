Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jenna Ushkowitz Rallies in Support of NYC Straws 'By Request Only' Bill

The bill would prohibit food service establishments from distributing single-use plastic straws and beverage stirrers.

Oct. 7, 2020  

Continuing her activism across a range of issues, Tony Award winner Jenna Ushkowitz joined forces with Oceana, Beyond Plastics, and 350 Brooklyn today to support New York City's "straws by-request-only" bill. The bill, currently sponsored by 37 of NYC's 51 city council members, has more than enough support to pass, if only Speaker Corey Johnson would schedule it for a vote. The bill would prohibit food service establishments from distributing single-use plastic straws and beverage stirrers, with the exception of providing appropriate straws for people with disabilities without inquiry.

An estimated 17.6 billion pounds of plastic leaks into the marine environment from land-based sources every year-this is roughly equivalent to dumping a garbage truck full of plastic into the oceans every minute.

Ms. Ushkowitz joined a virtual rally today to encourage New Yorkers to get Speaker Johnson's attention on social media, and tweeted him directly to ask that he schedule a vote.

Photo Credit: Demi Ward


