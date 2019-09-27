Jen Fellman Releases New Album Plus Release Concert 10/19

A musical love letter to Paris and NYC, Forbidden Drive, the debut music album from vocal powerhouse Jen Fellman with songs from the worlds of jazz, standards, Broadway, and French chanson, is released today 9/27 by Broadway Records. "I sing to share my story and explore love and identity. The songs on this album draw from a diverse repertoire of love songs that tell stories we all share - regardless of whom we love," says Fellman. Produced by Grammy nominee and 8-time Emmy winner Michael Croiter, album highlights include "Stardust" (by Hoagy Carmichael), "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" (by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Michel Legrand from the film Les Parapluies de Cherbourg), an enchanting original song "New York Treasure" written by Fellman & Music Director/Arranger/Orchestrator Bob Goldstone, plus songs from Broadway shows like Mack & Mabel, Show Boat, Flower Drum Song and a moving duet of "Happiness" from Stephen Sondheim's Passion between Fellman & Broadway star Margo Seibert (Rocky, In Transit) - the first time this song has been recorded by two women.

The album is available at www.BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com, iTunes and all other music platforms, After a sold-out album release concert last weekend on 9/21, Fellman will offer another special album release concert at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th St) on October 19 at 9:30pm; tickets are $25-$75 and can be purchased online at www.54Below.com.

Poignant and beautiful, Forbidden Drive maps the journey of a romantic relationship from beginning to end, and the path from heartache to hope. The album musically embodies Fellman's journey as an artist and as a gay woman while exploring her life between NYC & Paris (where she lived for several years and performed at such venues as the American Embassy, the Petit Journal Montparnasse, and the Studio-Théâtre of the Comédie-Française). She has also starred in shows like The Light In The Piazza and The Fantasticks, and in New York she has performed at Theatre Row, The French Consulate, Chez Josephine, NY Public Library, and regularly at Don't Tell Mama.

Album track list: "They Didn't Believe Me" (from The Girl from Utah; Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Herbert Reynolds); "Golden Earrings" (Music by Victor Young, Lyrics by Jay Livingston & Ray Evans); "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man" (from Show Boat; Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II); "Stardust" (Music by Hoagy Carmichael, Lyrics by Mitchell Parish); "Love Look Away" (from Flower Drum Song; Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II); "I Get Along Without You Very Well"(Music by Hoagy Carmichael, Lyrics by Jane Brown Thompson); "Happiness" (from Passion, Featuring Margo Seibert; Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim); "I Won't Send Roses" (from Mack and Mabel; Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman); "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" (From the film Les Parapluies de Cherbourg; Music and Lyrics by Michel Legrand); "Mon Amant de Saint Jean" (Music by Émile Carrara, Lyrics by Léon Agel); "New York Treasure" (Original Song; Music by Jen Fellman and Bob Goldstone, Lyrics by Jen Fellman); "Wherever He Ain't" (from Mack and Mabel; Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman); "That's How I Say Goodbye" (cut song from Sweet Smell of Success; Music by Marvin Hamlisch, Lyrics by Craig Carnelia).

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit www.BroadwayRecords.com.





