Jeff Sullivan and Ruby Gibbs Lead FINDING NEVERLAND Tour Cast

Finding Neverland, the enchanting Broadway musical set to soar on tour this fall, will begin rehearsals September 4th under the visionary direction of Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The cast is led by Jeff Sullivan (J.M. Barrie) and Ruby Gibbs (Sylvia Llewelyn Davies), with Conor McGiffin (Charles Frohman/Captain James Hook),Emmanuelle Zeesman (Mrs. Du Maurier), Brody Bett (Jack/Michael), Seth Erdley (George/Peter/Jack), Caleb Reese Paul (George/Peter/Jack), Paul Schoeller (George/Peter/Jack), Josiah Smothers (Jack/Michael) and Ethan Stokes (George/Peter/Jack).

The ensemble includes Marie Choate, Josh Dunn, Ashley Edler, Joshua William Green, Daniel S. Hayward, Benjamin Henley, Elizabeth Lester, Allison Lian, Michael Luongo, André Malcolm, Spenser Micetich, Melody Rose, Kelsey Seaman, Adrien Swenson and Paul Thiemann.

Preview performances of Finding Neverland begin in Elmira, NY at The Clemens Center on September 28th, followed by the official opening in Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, October 1st.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up - one of the most beloved stories of all time. Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, Hair) with book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy Award- winner Eliot Kennedy, and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance," Cirque du Soleil's Delirium). Finding Neverland is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, it is a timeless story about the power of imagination... and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask (The Band's Visit, Mean Girls), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner(Mean Girls, The Coast of Utopia, Pippin), costume design by Suttirat Larlarb (Waitress, Of Mice and Men), sound design by Shannon Slaton, hair and make-up design by Bernie Ardia, projection design by Jon Driscoll, music supervision by Fred Lassen, musical direction by Patrick Hoagland, Illusions by Paul Kieve and Air Sculpture by Daniel Wortzel, animal direction and training by William Berloni, Tony Award Honoree, of William Berloni Theatrical Animals (Annie, Legally Blonde) and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Finding Neverland is Produced by NETworks Presentations.

