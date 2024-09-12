Jeff Harnar to Celebrate THE SECOND TIME AROUND Album at Birdland

The performance will take place on Monday, October 7 at 7:00 PM.
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of MAC and Bistro Award-winning concert artist Jeff Harnar – celebrating his new album Jeff Harnar Sings Sammy Cahn: The Second Time Around – on Monday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. The evening will feature special guests performing duets from the album, including Moipei, the triplets from Kenya; Nicolas King; and Gabrielle Stravelli. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort, with Alex Rybeck serving as music director. There is a $30-5o music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.
The Second Time Around shines a spotlight on Sammy Cahn’s lyrics for Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, Broadway and World War II. Selections will include “Come Fly with Me,” “All the Way,” “Teach Me Tonight,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” “I Fall in Love Too Easily,” “Saturday Night (Is the Loneliest Night of the Week),” “Bei Mir Bist Du Schon,” and “Time After Time.” Cahn was a lyricist with 30 Academy Award nominations, more than any other songwriter. He won 4 Oscars, an Emmy, wrote a string of hits for Frank Sinatra, Doris Day and Dean Martin, wrote High Button Shoes and more for Broadway, and during World War II wrote a catalog of songs that captured the emotional climate of the nation.
The New York Sun raved “there are other excellent songbooks out there, but I haven’t seen one this good, well, let’s just say it’s been a long, long time.” Nitelife Exchange called the show “a fitting tribute to the witty and wise lyricist and a showcase for the talents of one of New York’s finest vocalists.” Broadway Radio hailed it as “a really fabulous evening with amazing arrangements by Alex Rybeck and directed beautifully by Barry Kleinbort.”
Jeff Harnar is a multi-award-winning concert and recording artist. This July PS Classics released his album Jeff Harnar Sings Sammy Cahn: The Second Time Around, featuring duets with Clint Holmes, Grammy winner Nicole Zuraitis, and the triplets from Kenya, Moipei. Other recent albums are the MAC Award winning Cy Coleman tribute A Collective Cy (2023), orchestrated and conducted by Alex Rybeck, and I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (2022), orchestrated and conducted by Jon Weber (both on PS Classics). His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. Harnar’s PBS concerts include “The 1959 Broadway Songbook” with Alex Rybeck and “American Songbook: Sondheim” with KT Sullivan. Awards include multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Awards, the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree Award and The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. Jeff is also a BroadwayWorld, MAC and Bistro Award winning Director (Tovah Feldshuh, Rita Gardner and more).
