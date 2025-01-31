Jeff Goldblum Releasing New Jazz Album Feat. Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's an Emerald City reunion. The dynamic Jeff Goldblum, who stars as The Wizard in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, has set the release of a new album, featuring duets with co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with Scarlett Johannson and Maiya Sykes.

The album, titled Still Blooming, is a selection of jazz standards taken from the Golden Era of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, performing collaborations that "underscore the delicious link between jazz and pop culture." Available for pre-order, the album releases on April 25th.

The first single, featuring Johansson, is ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’ – perhaps most famously recorded by Frank Sinatra in the 1960’s, accompanied by Count Basie and arranged and directed by Quincy Jones. Listen to the single and check out the full tracklist below.

Still Blooming Tracklisting

1. I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do) Feat. Ariana Grande

2. The Grease Patrol

3. We’ll Meet Again Feat. Cynthia Erivo

4. Blue Minor

5. The Best Is Yet To Come Feat. Scarlett Johansson

6. Bye-Ya

7. Stella By Starlight Feat. Maiya Sykes

8. Bouncing With Bud

9. Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye Feat. Jeff Goldblum