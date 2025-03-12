Jeff Daniels to Guest Star in Apple TV+'s SHRINKING Season 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-nominee Jeff Daniels has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series Shrinking. Deadline reports that the Broadway alum will appear in the upcoming third season in a guest capacity as the father of Jimmy, played by Jason Segal.

This marks Daniels' return to comedy, following a slew of dramatic stage and screen projects including The Newsroom, The Comey Rule, and Broadway's Bluebird and To Kill a Mockingbird. The third season of Shrinking is currently filming in the Pasadena and Altadena area of Los Angeles County, which was recently plagued by terrible wildfires.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives including his own. In addition to Segel, the series stars Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Brett Goldstein, and Ted McGinley.

Daniels is a five-time Emmy nominee, winning in Best Lead Actor for The Newsroom and Best Supporting Actor for Godless. His other major screen roles include the Dumb and Dumber franchise, The Martian, Looper, Good Night and Good Luck, Gods and Generals, The Hours, Pleasantville, Gettysburg, Radio Days, Terms of Endearment and Ragtime. Daniels is also a three-time Tony nominee, for To Kill a Mockingbird, Blackbird and God of Carnage.