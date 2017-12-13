Jeff Daniels' FLINT to Make World Premiere at The Purple Rose Theatre This Winter

The best plays shine a light on the human condition. This January, The Purple Rose Theatre Company will illuminate a powerful story of hope, abandonment and what happens when good, hard-working people scream for fairness in an unfair world. "FLINT" is a world premiere by Purple Rose founder Jeff Daniels.

A heartfelt and brutally honest story of two couples struggling to endure and believe in the American Dream, "FLINT" provides a present-day glimpse into the lives of the men and women in Flint, Michigan. For generations, they earned good pay and benefits manufacturing automobiles when, almost overnight, everything changed.

"In our intimate 168-seat Purple Rose Theatre, 'FLINT' will bring you up close and personal with the play's four characters." says Daniels. "I want you in the room with them. I want you to feel what they're feeling. The play also asks a bigger question: Tragic as it is for all those involved, is what happened in Flint about more than the water? Did the departure of the auto industry help set the stage for where we are now?"

Tickets are on sale now. The production runs Thursday, Jan. 18 through Saturday, March 10, 2018. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, Jan. 25; opening night is Friday, Jan. 26. The play contains adult language and content.

Directed by Guy Sanville, the cast features Resident Artists Rhiannon Ragland (Gregory) and David Bendena (Chelsea), as well as Casaundra Freeman (Detroit) and Lynch Travis (Dearborn). Set design is by Vince Mountain, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Shelby Newport, lighting by Dana White and sound by Tom Whalen. Thomas Macias is the stage manager.

Underwriting support for the season comes from the Ford Motor Company Fund, The Hamp Family Fund, the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and the Matilda R. Wilson Fund.

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118.

Ticket prices range from $20.50 to $46 with special discounts for students, seniors, teachers, members of the military and groups. For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.

Founded in 1991 by actor, playwright, musician and Chelsea native Jeff Daniels, the Purple Rose Theatre Company is a creative home for original American plays. In the 168-seat theatre, patrons experience an intimate encounter with live theatre.

The PRTC also provides an apprenticeship program, performance classes, readings, lectures and tours. It commissions new work from established and early-career playwrights. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre, the PRTC operates under a Small Professional Theatre agreement with the Actors' Equity Association.





