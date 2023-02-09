Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jazz Sax Legend Alan Braufman and More Come to Midnight Theatre

Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

Feb. 09, 2023  
NYC's Midnight Theatre has announced upcoming performances from legendary saxophonist Alan Braufman, as well as music and comedy duo Anthony Veneziale (Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal with their show American Immigrants.

Alan Braufman

Thursday May 11: 6pm doors / 7pm show

Thursday May 11: 9pm doors / 9:45pm show

Friday May 12: 6pm doors / 7pm show

Friday May 12: 9pm doors / 9:45pm show

Tickets HERE

Alto saxophonist Alan Braufman will perform 2 nights at New York City's Midnight Theatre with his band: Cooper-Moore (piano), Ken Filiano (bass), Andrew Drury (drums), and ​​Jason Kao Hwang (Violin). Over two sets each night, the band will perform music from Alan Braufman's 1975 album Valley of Search and the 2020 album The Fire Still Burns. The band will also debut new material.

American Immigrants: A Musical Improv Show

Friday, March 3: 6pm doors / 7pm show

Friday, March 3: 8pm doors / 9pm show

Saturday, March 4: 6pm doors / 7pm show

Saturday, March 4: 8pm doors / 9pm show

Tickets HERE

Anthony Veneziale (Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal created the show American Immigrants to reclaim the words themselves. After the election of 2016 there was a resurgence in the use of the word "immigrant" as a pejorative and we'd like to ask, why? Vivek, an immigrant to the United States and Anthony, a second-generation Italian American, fully improvise original songs and scenes based on the audience's stories about their families' immigrant stories.

