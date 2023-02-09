Jazz Sax Legend Alan Braufman and More Come to Midnight Theatre
NYC's Midnight Theatre has announced upcoming performances from legendary saxophonist Alan Braufman, as well as music and comedy duo Anthony Veneziale (Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal with their show American Immigrants.
Alan Braufman
Thursday May 11: 6pm doors / 7pm show
Thursday May 11: 9pm doors / 9:45pm show
Friday May 12: 6pm doors / 7pm show
Friday May 12: 9pm doors / 9:45pm show
Alto saxophonist Alan Braufman will perform 2 nights at New York City's Midnight Theatre with his band: Cooper-Moore (piano), Ken Filiano (bass), Andrew Drury (drums), and Jason Kao Hwang (Violin). Over two sets each night, the band will perform music from Alan Braufman's 1975 album Valley of Search and the 2020 album The Fire Still Burns. The band will also debut new material.
American Immigrants: A Musical Improv Show
Friday, March 3: 6pm doors / 7pm show
Friday, March 3: 8pm doors / 9pm show
Saturday, March 4: 6pm doors / 7pm show
Saturday, March 4: 8pm doors / 9pm show
Anthony Veneziale (Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal created the show American Immigrants to reclaim the words themselves. After the election of 2016 there was a resurgence in the use of the word "immigrant" as a pejorative and we'd like to ask, why? Vivek, an immigrant to the United States and Anthony, a second-generation Italian American, fully improvise original songs and scenes based on the audience's stories about their families' immigrant stories.
