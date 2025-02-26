Jazz Legend Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to Vibrato Grill Jazz In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony-nominated singer-songwriter at Vibrato Grill Jazz in March.

With her amazing trio of John Proulx, Trey Henry and MB Gordy, Callaway dazzles with highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals.

About Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.” She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "The Good Shepherd.”

Callaway is a Platinum Award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded over 82 CDs as a soloist and guest including her critically acclaimed CD Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration! which has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Ann's honors include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her new record Finding Beauty, Originals Volume 1, was recently released via Shanachie Entertainment.