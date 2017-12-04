Jay Armstrong Johnson to Finish Run of THE MAD ONES Off-Broadway

59E59 Theaters has announced that Jay Armstrong Johnson will remain with The Mad Ones through the conclusion of its run on Sunday, December 17, replacing Ben Fankhauser, who is out on vocal rest.

Produced by Prospect Theater Company, The Mad Ones is by Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk and directed by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Alexandra Beller. The Music Director is Paul Staroba.

Also in the cast are Krystina Alabado, Leah Hocking, and Emma Hunton.

Mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved...Samantha Brown balances on the edge of her future, car keys in hand. As she sits in the driver's seat, she faces a choice: will she follow in her mother's footsteps, or take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path? This contemporary and compelling score from one of NYC's most exciting new songwriting teams immerses audiences in the complex inner life of a young woman on the brink of change. When every choice feels like life and death, how do you turn the key?

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles