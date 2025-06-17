Jawan M. Jackson Will Join Norm Lewis in CEREMONIES IN DARK OLD MEN For Final Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's Jawan M. Jackson will join Norm Lewis and the company of Lonne Elder III's masterpiece Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, for the final week of its limited Off-Broadway engagement. From June 23 – 29, Jackson will assume the role of Blue Haven. Calvin M. Thompson plays the role through June 22. In addition to Norm Lewis, the cast of Ceremonies in Dark Old Men features Felicia Boswell, James Foster Jr., Morgan Siobhan Green, Jeremiah Packer, and Bryce Michael Wood.

Jawan M. Jackson is a Detroit native best known for originating the role of Melvin Franklin in Broadway's Motown The Musical and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. His performance in Ain't Too Proud earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2022, Jackson made history by joining The Temptations as their bass vocalist, stepping into the role once held by Franklin himself. He has since toured internationally with the group, including a featured performance on The Beach Boys' 60th Anniversary Tour. Most recently, Jawan brought his signature warmth and voice to a new audience through a special guest appearance on the popular children's series Ms. Rachel: Songs for Littles. A proud advocate for arts education, he continues to mentor young performers through outreach and education programs as a board member for Rosie's Theatre Kids.

Presented by The Peccadillo Theater Company, Negro Ensemble Company Inc. and Eric Falkenstein, and directed by the legendary Clinton Turner Davis (New Federal Theatre's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, The Acting Company's The African Company Presents Richard III, Cherry Lane Theatre's One Night, Capital Repertory Theatre's FLY), the new production of Ceremonies in Dark Old Men – the first in New York City in nearly 40 years – must conclude its extended, limited engagement at Theatre at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street, NYC) on June 29. For tickets and information, visit ThePeccadillo.com.

It's New York in the 1950s. Russell Parker, a ne'er-do-well barber and the widowed father of three adult children, spends his days playing checkers and reminiscing about his life in vaudeville as a song and dance man. His two sons, Theo and Bobby, are dreamers of a different sort – a pair of petty criminals looking for a “score" in the form of ill-conceived and dangerous bootlegging and numbers schemes. Russell's daughter, Adele, the only gainfully employed member of the family, refuses to work herself into an early grave like her mother. When Adele's long-simmering resentments boil over and the boys' criminal enterprise falls apart, tragic consequences ensue for the whole family.