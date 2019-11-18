Javier Muñoz to Join HIV+ Performers in THE RED RIBBON REVUE, a World AIDS Day Celebration

On Sunday December 1st, Abrons Arts Center will host The Red Ribbon Revue, a World AIDS Day concert featuring HIV-positive performers celebrating the work of artists with HIV/AIDS, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDs and mothers2mothers. Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) joins a line-up of HIV+ performers from Broadway to opera to pay tribute to songwriters Howard Ashman, Peter Allen, Michael Friedman, Jerry Herman and more. The concert will raise awareness and funds to help combat the persistent stigma around HIV that keeps so many from disclosing their status and getting the care they need to live long healthy lives.

The Red Ribbon Revue is presented by Lortel Award nominee Sam Bolen (Midnight at The Never Get) and baritone/conductor Brian Mummert (ChamberQUEER) at Abrons Arts Center as a part of the @Abrons series.

"People still don't know that HIV no longer has to be a death sentence. Many don't realize that the stigma is often the most powerful force keeping people from getting tested, from getting the medication they need, and from living openly," says Bolen. "HIV-positive folks taking the stage to sing these songs we all love will be a celebration of the lives we are able to live today and a reminder that to win the fight against HIV we must cast off stigma and shame."

The concert will also feature emcee Cecil Baldwin (Welcome to Nightvale), three-time Tony nominated writer Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), Broadway's Dimitri Moïse (Beautiful, Book of Mormon), MAC Award winner Ruby Rims, Ragamuffin (creator of POZLUCK), Bistro Award winner Aaron Lee Battle, and songwriter and HIV blogger Steve Schalchlin. Tony nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) will make a special appearance. Rona Siddiqui (A Strange Loop) will music direct.

The Red Ribbon Revue will take place at 7pm on Sunday, December 1st in the Playhouse Theater at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St, New York, NY. Tickets are priced at $25 and $55 and are available here: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10466098.

Ticket sales benefit Broadway Cares. Donations are also being accepted via GoFundMe to benefit mothers2mothers here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-red-ribbon-revue. For questions, email red.ribbon.revue@gmail.com. For updates, follow @redribbonrevue on Instagram and Facebook.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. www.broadwaycares.org

mothers2mothers (m2m) is a nonprofit organization based in sub-Saharan Africa that delivers transformative health outcomes as well as livelihood and empowerment opportunities for women. Since 2001, m2m has hired over 10,500 women living with HIV who have served over 11 million clients, making it the largest intentional employer of women living with HIV in the world. www.m2m.org

