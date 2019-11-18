Javier Muñoz to Join HIV+ Performers in THE RED RIBBON REVUE, a World AIDS Day Celebration
On Sunday December 1st, Abrons Arts Center will host The Red Ribbon Revue, a World AIDS Day concert featuring HIV-positive performers celebrating the work of artists with HIV/AIDS, benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDs and mothers2mothers. Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) joins a line-up of HIV+ performers from Broadway to opera to pay tribute to songwriters Howard Ashman, Peter Allen, Michael Friedman, Jerry Herman and more. The concert will raise awareness and funds to help combat the persistent stigma around HIV that keeps so many from disclosing their status and getting the care they need to live long healthy lives.
The Red Ribbon Revue is presented by Lortel Award nominee Sam Bolen (Midnight at The Never Get) and baritone/conductor Brian Mummert (ChamberQUEER) at Abrons Arts Center as a part of the @Abrons series.
"People still don't know that HIV no longer has to be a death sentence. Many don't realize that the stigma is often the most powerful force keeping people from getting tested, from getting the medication they need, and from living openly," says Bolen. "HIV-positive folks taking the stage to sing these songs we all love will be a celebration of the lives we are able to live today and a reminder that to win the fight against HIV we must cast off stigma and shame."
The concert will also feature emcee Cecil Baldwin (Welcome to Nightvale), three-time Tony nominated writer Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), Broadway's Dimitri Moïse (Beautiful, Book of Mormon), MAC Award winner Ruby Rims, Ragamuffin (creator of POZLUCK), Bistro Award winner Aaron Lee Battle, and songwriter and HIV blogger Steve Schalchlin. Tony nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) will make a special appearance. Rona Siddiqui (A Strange Loop) will music direct.
The Red Ribbon Revue will take place at 7pm on Sunday, December 1st in the Playhouse Theater at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St, New York, NY. Tickets are priced at $25 and $55 and are available here: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10466098.
Ticket sales benefit Broadway Cares. Donations are also being accepted via GoFundMe to benefit mothers2mothers here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-red-ribbon-revue. For questions, email red.ribbon.revue@gmail.com. For updates, follow @redribbonrevue on Instagram and Facebook.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. www.broadwaycares.org
mothers2mothers (m2m) is a nonprofit organization based in sub-Saharan Africa that delivers transformative health outcomes as well as livelihood and empowerment opportunities for women. Since 2001, m2m has hired over 10,500 women living with HIV who have served over 11 million clients, making it the largest intentional employer of women living with HIV in the world. www.m2m.org
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
Mars Rucker Suffered an Injury During a Recent Performance of TINA
BroadwayWorld has learned that Mars Rucker sustained an injury during a performance of Tina on Thursday night. Rucker plays Alline and Ikette in the s... (read more)
Review Roundup: EVITA at New York City Center
On November 13, New York City Center kicked off its Gala Presentation of Evita, running through November 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd W... (read more)
First Listen: & JULIET Releases Britney Spears' 'Not A Girl. Not Yet A Woman'
A new track has dropped from the new West End Max Martin Musical, & Juliet, Britney Spears' 'Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman'!... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Will Antonio Banderas' Spanish A CHORUS LINE Come to New York?
A new production of A CHORUS LINE is now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas! Banderas co-directs the production with actr... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at THE INHERITANCE, Opening On Broadway November 17
Directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's 'The Crown') and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob... (read more)