Javier Muñoz, Rachel Bay Jones, George Abud and More Perform 'Absolute Brightness' in Support of The Trevor Project
To support The Trevor Project, JOOKMS has shared Randy Redd's Absolute Brightness. When Redd heard that calls to the Trevor Lifeline had nearly doubled since the pandemic lockdown began he reached out to over 30 singers to record his song, inspired by Trevor Co-Founder, writer and activist, James Lecesne's novel and solo show The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.
Sung by George Abud, Jamie Barton, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jeffrey Cornelius, Barrett Foa, Zach Infante, Rachel Bay Jones, LOLO, Justin Gregory Lopez, Javier Muñoz and more, Absolute Brightness was produced by Kiarra Goldberg, edited by Steve Boghossian, and is presented by JOOKMS.
Watch below!
Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.
www.TheTrevorProject.org/donate
Produced by: Kiarra Goldberg (for JOOKMS)
Edited by: Steve Boghossian
Based in Memphis, Tennessee and co-founded in 2018 by Randy Redd and Taylor Newby, JOOKMS presents locally sourced devised theater in the Mid-South. In addition to developing innovative new works, the theatre company also presents reimagined site-specific classics. JOOKMS is taking its inaugural SPOTLIGHT SUMMER PERFORMANCE SERIES online in July to host developmental readings of 4 brand new plays and a series of workshops and discussions with local writers and directors.
