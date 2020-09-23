Javier Munoz and Molly Braverman Honored With Award For Co-Creating the Broadway Relief Project

The award ceremony honored COVID-19 heroes.

Javier Munoz took to Twitter to reveal that he was honored with an award from the Brooklyn Town Hall for his work co-creating The Broadway Relief Project.

He created the project alongside Molly Braverman from the Broadway Green Alliance.

The award ceremony honored COVID-19 heroes.

"It was overwhelming to hear about each & every other recipient's work to help our city through the worst of days during this pandemic," he writes. "I'm comforted by all of these heroes & sheroes who answered the call to help. I'm comforted knowing there are people like Molly, below, in this world ready to help. This is my home. I love NYC. Brooklyn born & raised; Brooklyn is in my bones. I will always do my best to answer the call when needed."

(THREAD) ...each & every other recipient's work to help our city through the worst of days during this pandemic. I'm comforted by all of these heroes & sheroes who answered the call to help. I'm comforted knowing there are people like Molly, below, in this world ready to help... pic.twitter.com/w38HVCU3LV - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) September 22, 2020

(THREAD)...This is my home. I love NYC. Brooklyn born & raised; Brooklyn is in my bones. I will always do my best to answer the call when needed.#BroadwayReliefProject #COVID19 #activism #helpers pic.twitter.com/4DK0Ma5zx2 - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) September 22, 2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You