Jason Tam Joins Cast of BE MORE CHILL

Broadway's Jason Tam joins the company of this summer's hotly anticipated musical Be More Chill. Assuming the role of "The Squip," Tam joins previously announced cast members from the 2015 Two River Theater production and original cast recording including Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine, Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Company at Barrington Stage) as Brooke, and George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael; as well as Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes.

Jason Tam was most recently seen in the hit NBC "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" as Peter. Prior to that he was in the Off-Broadway show KPOP, a collaboration between Woodshed Collective, Ars Nova, and Ma-Yi Theatre Company for which he won a Lortel Award. Jason's Broadway credits include IF/THEN, Lysistrata Jones, and the original Paul in the revival of A Chorus Line. He has also been part of numerous Off-Broadway and regional theatre productions. Jason's TV credits include "The Blacklist," "Do No Harm," "Guilty," "Hawaii Five-0," "One Life to Live," and "Beyond the Break," and he was seen in the documentary Every Little Step. Jason holds a BFA from NYU Tisch. Jason Tam is a longtime collaborator with Joe Iconis & Family, having originated the role of John in The Black Suits.

Be More Chill, the original musical with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash", The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") will have its New York premiere production this summer. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs the limited 9-week, off-Broadway engagement July 26 - September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). The official opening night is August 9 at 7:30PM. Tickets are now on sale at TicketCentral.com, (212) 279-4200.

Be More Chill is presented by Gerald Goehring, Michael F. Mitri, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Marc David Levine, Marlene and Gary Cohen, 42.club, The Baruch Frankel Viertel Group, Jenny Niederhoffer, Fred and Randi Sternfeld, Robert and Joan Rechnitz, Ashlee Latimer and Jenna Ushkowitz, Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez, Jenn Maley and Cori Stolbun, Chris Blasting, YesBroadway Productions, and Koenigsberg/Federman/Adler in association with Two River Theater, Red Bank, NJ, which originally commissioned and produced the musical.

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

Be More Chill features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II (Lizzie Borden, Top Girls); lighting design by Tyler Micoleau (Iowa, The World of Extreme Happiness); sound design by Ryan Rumery (Fool For Love); musical direction by Emily Marshall; orchestrations by Charlie Rosen (Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas); casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA & Rebecca Scholl, CSA; production stage management by Amanda Michaels (The Children, The Ballad of Little Jo); general management byLisa Dozier King; and production management by SenovvA Production Core.

Before arriving in New York, Be More Chill has already amassed an unprecedented following across various online platforms, with millions of fans from Brazil to Japan to New Jersey sharing fan art, streaming the album, and talking about the show. In 2017, Tumblr ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, following Hamilton.

The 2015 Two River Theater cast recording of Be More Chill is available from Ghostlight Records. Performance rights for Be More Chill are licensed by R&H Theatricals.

Pre-order the Be More Chill original cast recording on vinyl through PledgeMusic and be the first to receive the 2-disc package, which features new illustrative designs, green and red colored discs, and a 16-page, 12 x 12 booklet with lyrics, production photos and a new liner note from Joe Iconis. pledgemusic.com/projects/bemorechill

The Pershing Square Signature Center, the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a Studio Theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Café + Bar, open to the public from noon-midnight Tuesdays - Sundays. For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rentals

LISTING INFORMATION: Be More Chill plays a limited 9-week, off-Broadway engagement July 26 - September 23 atThe Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). Opening night is August 9 at 7:30PM. Performances are Tuesday - Friday at 7:30PM; Saturday at 2PM and 8PM; and Sunday at 2PM & 7:30PM. Tickets are $35 - $140 and are now on sale at TicketCentral.com, (212) 279-4200. Premium seating, including exclusive Be More Chillmerchandise is available. For more information, visit www.BeMoreChillMusical.com.

