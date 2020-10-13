Jason Suran's New Virtual Show RECONNECTED to be Presented in November

Reconnected will open on November 14, 2020 with performances being held every Friday and Saturday, entirely on Zoom.

Producers Carl Moellenberg and Adam Rei Siegel will present mentalist Jason Suran, in his new virtual show Reconnected, an unforgettable evening of psychological astonishments. The show's performances will be held every Friday and Saturday, entirely on Zoom, with previews beginning on October 16 at 8:30 PM ET, ahead of an opening night on November 14, 2020.

Reconnected is an intimate, interactive and irresistible experience where sophisticated acts of mind-reading and unique immersive elements meet, bringing you a show that asks you to engage with yourself and your fellow audience members. There are no muted mics and no back-row seats. So, come together with friends old and new for an experience that you will never forget...and no one else will believe.

Tickets are available at jasonsuran.com/reconnected at $50.00 per Zoom screen. Once registered, a Zoom link and audience instructions will be sent to ticket buyers. Reconnected is recommended for ages 13+ due to language.

Reconnected is written and performed by Jason Suran, created by Suran in collaboration with Adam Rei Siegel and features graphic design by Remy Kass, Emily Murtaugh and Matt Rinehart, technical direction by William O' Connell and Rob Auten, and video trailer by Alex Olsen.

This virtual experience is performed in advance of an upcoming theatrical show once safety permits.

Jason Suran is a New York based performer whose psychological illusions have been featured on networks such as NBC and FOX, and in venues that range from Carnegie Hall to the United States Pentagon. Since March 2020, he has performed and lectured virtually around the globe for thousands of people including shows for Apple, Facebook, and Uber. As a performer, Jason has earned widespread acclaim for his groundbreaking immersive performances including the Time Out NY recommended séance experience The Other Side. His work has also been featured on NY1 and on NY Public Radio, as well as in Forbes, Time Out and Buzzfeed. In addition to a two-year extended run at the McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More. Jason currently serves as artist-in-residence at the Norwood Club in Chelsea and appears in the hit virtual show Eschaton. He takes no responsibility for bent silverware found at any of these locations.

Photo Credit: Alex Knight

