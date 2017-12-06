Jason Mraz to Launch Solo Acoustic Tour Following WAITRESS Run

Multiple GRAMMY® Award winner Jason Mraz has announced plans for a 17-city live tour. The dates - dubbed "An Evening With Jason Mraz, Solo Acoustic" - begin Thursday, March 8th at Raleigh, NC's Raleigh Memorial Auditorium and then continue through the month (see attached itinerary). Fan pre-sales begin today, with remaining tickets to be released to the general public starting Friday, December 8th. For complete details, and ticket information, please visit jasonmraz.com/tour.

Today's tour announcement follows the recent news that Mraz will be extending his Broadway debut run in the hit musical, Waitress, with performances now scheduled through January 28th. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-winner will be joined from January 16th by Tony and GRAMMY® Award-nominated Waitresscomposer Sara Bareilles, making her long awaited return to the production. Mraz and Bareilles have a long history of collaboration, having previously teamed with for two songs on 2015's top 10 album, "WHAT'S INSIDE: SONGS FROM Waitress." For complete details and ticket availability, please visit waitressthemusical.com.

In other news, Mraz has co-written and performed a new original song, "Can't Hold Out On Love," to be featured in the upcoming Warner Bros. feature film, Father Figures, arriving in theaters nationwide on December 22nd.

Mraz recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of his RIAA platinum certified major label debut album, "WAITING FOR MY ROCKET TO COME," with the album's first-time-ever vinyl release. The "WAITING FOR MY ROCKET TO COME" double LP is available now on standard black vinyl at all music retailers carrying vinyl records (see here); an orange vinyl edition is exclusively available via Barnes & Noble. All vinyl editions feature expanded artwork by Robert Fisher and Alison Dyer, plus lyrics and new liner notes by Mraz.

As PEOPLE recently noted, "WAITING FOR MY ROCKET TO COME" launched Mraz "from the Southern California coffee house scene into global stardom and the forefront of contemporary American singer-songwriters." Released October 15th, 2002, "the album indeed propelled Mraz to the forefront of contemporary American pop, fueled by a trio of indelible hit singles in "You And I Both," "Curbside Prophet," and the #1 favorite, "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)." The latter single proved Mraz's breakthrough, ascending to the top 15 on Billboard's "Hot 100" while also reaching the top of the "Top 40 Adult Recurrents" chart.

Jason Mraz has quietly amassed a diverse fan-base throughout all parts of the globe. Since getting his start in coffeehouses in San Diego, Mraz has brought his positive message and soulful, folk-pop sound to rapt audiences around the world through his vibrant recordings, humorous live performances, and philanthropic efforts. Along the way, he has earned numerous platinum certifications for his various releases, made pop history with his record-breaking classic single, "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up", racked up 2 Grammy Awards, won the prestigious Songwriter Hall of Fame Hal David Award, has sold out amphitheaters and arenas across the globe, including sell-outs at The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and London's O2 Arena.

A dedicated artist and gentleman farmer, Mraz is first and foremost a committed global citizen. His impassioned social activism and philanthropic efforts span from environmental advocacy to ardent support for human rights. His own Jason Mraz Foundation serves to shine for arts education and the advancement of equality. Through it all, Jason Mraz continually confirms and celebrates music's myriad forms and miraculous power, inspiring and delighting his countless fans around the world.

For more, please see www.jasonmraz.com and www.atlanticrecords.com.

AN EVENING WITH JASON MRAZ, SOLO ACOUSTIC

TOUR 2018

MARCH

8 Raleigh, NC Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

9 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

10 Greenville, SC Peace Center for the Performing Arts

11 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

13 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the

Performing Arts

14 Miami, FL Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

(Knight Concert Hall)

16 West Palm Beach, FL Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

17 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

19 Ft. Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

22 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

23 Baton Rouge, LA River Center

24 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

26 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

27 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

29 Tulsa, OK Chapman Music Hall

30 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center

31 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center Auditorium

http://jasonmraz.com/tour

Related Articles