Jane Monheit Releases New Holiday Single 'Silver Bells' via Club44 Records

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CLUB44 RECORDS has released “Silver Bells” – the new holiday single from celebrated jazz vocal stylist Jane Monheit – on streaming and digital formats. The song, a joyously infectious Latin-inspired take on the seasonal classic, was originally released as a bonus track on last year's vinyl edition of her 2022 album, The Merriest. Today's release marks the song's digital debut. The Merriest is produced by Rick Montalbano, with Joel Lindsey and Sharon Terrell serving executive producers. The new single comes on the heels of October's release of her sumptuous self-titled album, Jane Monheit. To stream or download “Silver Bells,” please visit https://c44.lnk.to/SilverBells

The Merriest is Monheit's second holiday album, following 2005's The Season. The celebrated jazz singer continues her tradition of imbuing timeless music with her unique vocal and jazz stylings. The Merriest is a personal collection of festive favorites handpicked by Monheit herself. In addition to the decadent duet “That Holiday Feeling” with world-renowned artist John Pizzarelli, the album features such beloved material as “Christmas Time Is Here”, “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” and “Winter Wonderland.” The Merriest also features the first ever recording of Broadway legend Cy Coleman's composition “(Christmas) Stay With Me.”

Smooth, playful, and enchanting, The Merriest richly revisits these cherished melodies with lush orchestrations and Monheit's signature vocals, evoking nostalgia, family, and home. It's a perfect collection to kick off the holiday season.

In addition to The Merriest (2022) and Jane Monheit (2024), Monheit is also represented on Club44 with Come What May (2021), which marked her 20th anniversary as a recording artist.

Jane Monheit is a jazz and adult contemporary vocalist with a deep passion for the Great American Songbook. With many highly acclaimed solo albums, countless awards and accolades, and over two decades of international touring experience, Jane has not only been an extremely successful bandleader, but has had the privilege of making music with some of the greatest musicians, arrangers, and producers in jazz.

During her childhood, Jane studied woodwinds and piano, spent a decade performing in award-winning choirs, and participated in community theater on Long Island. Throughout all of this, her focus remained on jazz, especially interpretation of the songbook. At the age of 20, during her senior year at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music, Jane placed second in the Thelonious Monk Competition, now known as the Hancock Competition. This led to an incredible career trajectory, catapulting Jane into the jazz stratosphere nearly overnight.

By 22, Jane was working with legends such as Tommy Flanagan, Ron Carter, and Kenny Barron, recording her first albums, and touring the planet. This led to collaborations with jazz luminaries such as Terence Blanchard, Ivan Lins, Tom Harrell, John Pizzarelli, Christian McBride, Vince Mendoza, Jorge Calandrelli, and many more. Countless television appearances followed, including “David Letterman,” “Conan O'Brien,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” “Good Morning America,” “The Tonight Show,” “The View,” and many popular international talk shows. Several successful film soundtracks have also included Jane's music, including Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow and Never Let Me Go.

After more than twenty years, twelve studio albums and countless recorded guest appearances, Jane has continued to tour the world nearly nonstop, including playing iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and headlining at nearly every legendary jazz club on the planet, most notably NY stalwarts such as the Village Vanguard and Birdland.

In addition to touring, she also writes English lyrics for Ivan Lins, and uses the knowledge and experience she has gained both at Manhattan School of Music and on the legendary bandstands of the world to educate and uplift students worldwide. Jane resides in Los Angeles with her husband of over twenty years, drummer Rick Montalbano, and their son.

CLUB44 RECORDS – based in the Music City of Nashville, Tennessee – is an independent label which aims to highlight the Broadway, cabaret and jazz genres, preserve the American Songbook and provide a home for artists who represent this timeless music. Following their premiere studio release, Christmas at Birdland, the label has presented Love Notes, the latest album from Tony Award and Golden Globe winner Linda Lavin; Billy's Place from Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch; Act One from rising vocal star Nicolas King; Carol Sloane's Live at Birdland, an intimate set captured at the legendary venue; rising Broadway star Julie Benko and husband Jason Yeager's Hand in Hand, an assortment of beloved songs; Christine Ebersole's After the Ball, a collection of songs reflecting on life, love and family; Merry Christmas, Darling, the debut holiday collection from Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block; and A Thousand Spotlights from Nick Cartell, star of the Broadway tour of Les Misérables. Club44 Records also serves as the creative home of many other singers, instrumentalists and writers. All releases are distributed to digital and retail outlets worldwide via The Orchard/Sony Music. For more information, visit www.Club44Records.com