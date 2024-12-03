Jan Svendsen Weiss Launches ACTivate4Good Social Impact and Philanthropy Consulting Agency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Working at the intersec/on of entertainment and cause, Jan Svendsen Weiss has announced new social impact and philanthropy consulting agency - ACTivate4Good - on Giving Tuesday. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda and the Miranda Family; Josh Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation; and the new Broadway musical, Redwood, staring Idina Menzel are some of the inaugural clients of ACTivate4Good.

ACTivate4Good supports and consults with artists, celebrities, organizations and brands on their social impact, philanthropy and activism. Other clients include the Puerto Rico’s renowned art museum, Museo de Arte de Ponce as well as world famous Beekeeper, environmental activist and TikTok Influencer, Erika Thompson and her Save the Bees Foundation.

“My entire career path has prepared me for this moment in time where I can leverage my experience, creativity and connections to work with good people who want to do good. I am so grateful for the opportunity to help amazing humans do their part to make the world a better place”.

Jan also created and hosts the Broadway Gives Back podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network where she shines on spotlight on Broadway artists and their philanthropic endeavors and causes. She has been awarded the Transporting Theatre Award, as well as the Webby Award for Social Good, the Cynopsis Social Good Award and an Emmy nomination for the Tony Awards Preview Show on CBS. Jan has also advised Black Theatre United, Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, Transport Group Theatre Company, Television Academy, and many others.

Jan was formerly the Chief Marketing Officer for the Tony Awards and The Broadway League, the na7onal trade and marketing associa7on for Broadway theatre in North America. After 18 years in that role, she pivoted and became the Chief Creative Officer of the Charity Network, which owns Charitybuzz, the premiere online auc7on company and Prizeo, the leader in online sweepstakes. Jan has worked with Broadway and Hollywood talent including: Jimmy Kimmel, Ryan Seacrest, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Groff, Gloria Estefan, and many others.

Jan is married to 14-time Emmy Award winning television producer and director, Glenn Weiss, who famously proposed to her on the Emmy Awards when he won an Emmy for directing the Oscars in 2018. The two were married in 2022 by Speaker Emerita, Nancy Pelosi.