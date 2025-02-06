Jamie Muscato and Frances Mayli McCann Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jay Gatsby and Frances Mayli McCann will play Daisy Buchanan when his smash hit new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's landmark novel The Great Gatsby makes its West End debut at The London Coliseum this spring. Preview performances of The Great Gatsby will begin on Friday 11 April with a press night on Thursday 24 April (7pm). The show will run until Sunday 7 September 2025. Further casting to be announced.

F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless, seminal novel comes to the West End stage in a dazzling new musical. The Great Gatsby opened at The Broadway Theatre in April 2024 direct from a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in late 2023.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted for TV, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Get ready to roar because the Tony Award-winning new musical The Great Gatsby is coming to London and will be the party of the century. Fresh from its current smash-hit success on Broadway, this “shimmering, sparkling spectacle” (Variety) “explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly).

Meet mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby. He entertains the rich and famous with riotous parties at his Long Island mansion yet never joins in. Gatsby longs instead to reunite with his former flame Daisy Buchanan, but Daisy comes from another lifetime, long before the money…

Chunsoo Shin, the lead producer of The Great Gatsby musical, said, “We are absolutely delighted to announce our two lead actors for The Great Gatsby. Jamie and Frances' extraordinary talent and undeniable chemistry are perfect for this iconic story, capturing all the glamour, passion, and intrigue of the Roaring Twenties. We cannot wait to welcome West End audiences to experience the dazzling spectacle, rich emotion, and timeless allure of this beloved classic like never before.”

Jamie Muscato commented, “I'm absolutely thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Jay Gatsby—a character so full of mystery, passion, and longing. Bringing this iconic role to life on the West End is an incredible honour, and I can't wait to share this production with audiences.”

Frances Mayli McCann added, "I'm beyond excited to bring Daisy Buchanan to life in this stunning production at the London Coliseum. She's such a complex, captivating character, and I can't wait to dive in to her world and share this timeless story with audiences in the heart of the West End."

The show features book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) and is directed by award-winning Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) with choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide...) and Outer Critics Circle Award winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center).

The creative team is completed by lighting designer Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound designer Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), hair and wig designers Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Casting is by Jill Green Casting, CDG (The Devil Wears Prada, Aladdin, Warhorse).

The Great Gatsby is produced by Chunsoo Shin, acclaimed Korean musical producer, 5-time winner of Korea's most prestigious theatrical award and OD Company president. Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer, with General Management by Short Street Productions Ltd. Worldwide management of The Great Gatsby is by Foresight Theatrical.

Meet the Cast

Jamie Muscato's theatre credits include: Anatole in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Donmar); Christian in Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre); Guy in Once (London Palladium); Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre); Tony in West Side Story (Leicester Curve); JD in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket/ The Other Palace); Story Edward in Big Fish (The Other Palace); Ben in Lazarus (Kings Cross Theatre); George Jacob Holyoake in A Subject of Scandal and Concern (Finborough Theatre); Jake in Stay Awake Jake (The Vaults); Joe in Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre); Anthony in Sweeney Todd (Welsh National Opera); Nathan in House of Mirrors and Hearts (Arcola Theatre); Eddie in Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse); The Light Princess (National Theatre); Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre); Love Story (Duchess Theatre); Jean Prouvaire in Les Misérables (25 Anniversary tour); Spring Awakening (Novello/ Lyric Hammersmith). TV and Film: What We Wished We Could Be (Slick Films), Chemistry of Death (Paramount+); The Undeclared War (Channel 4/Peacock); Pistol (FX Network); The Colour Of Spring (Winterlight Productions); The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC); The Nun (New Line Cinema/ Warner Bros); Cilla (ITV); Les Misérables (Working Title Films).