James P. Gorman to Receive Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence at Virtual Gala Benefit
The evening will consist of a private virtual reception and award ceremony followed by a musical performance featuring Grammy Award-winner Keith Urban.
Carnegie Hall has announced that James P. Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley will receive the Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence at a virtual gala benefit on Thursday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m. Under his leadership, Morgan Stanley has remained steadfast in philanthropic support of the arts, culture, and the health and education of children. Morgan Stanley has supported Carnegie Hall for 45 years, maintaining a relationship that is among the longest-running corporate partnerships in the Hall's history and helping to bring the transformative power of music around the globe. The evening will consist of a private virtual reception and award ceremony followed by a musical performance featuring Grammy Award-winner Keith Urban.
Morgan Stanley's longstanding relationship with Carnegie Hall began in 1976 thanks to the stewardship of Richard Debs, Chairman Emeritus and current trustee of Carnegie Hall. Mr. Debs joined the Board of Trustees in 1970 and served as Chairman of the Board from 1975 to 1980. Mr. Debs, an Advisory Director of Morgan Stanley, joined the firm in 1976 as the founding President of Morgan Stanley International. Thanks to this partnership, Morgan Stanley has contributed to general operating support and concert sponsorship for 45 years. In addition, Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect and alumni from the NYO-USA program have performed at Morgan Stanley offices as well as incoming Managing Directors dinners, as well as other Morgan Stanley client events.
Carnegie Hall's 2021 Medal of Excellence Gala leadership includes Gala Chairs Richard and Barbara Debs, Mark D. Eichorn, Andy Saperstein, and Hope and Robert F. Smith. Gala Sponsors are Vista Equity Partners and Morgan Stanley. Proceeds from the Medal of Excellence Gala support Carnegie Hall's artistic, education, and community programs.
Mr. Gorman will be the 11th recipient of the Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence. Previous recipients have included: Vartan Gregorian, Sanford I. Weill, Oscar de la Renta, Bill Cunningham, Henry T. Segerstrom, and Terry J. Lundgren.
About the Honoree
James P. Gorman is Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley. He became CEO in January 2010 and Chairman in January 2012. He joined the firm in February 2006 and was named Co-President in December 2007. Before he joined Morgan Stanley, Mr. Gorman held a succession of executive positions at Merrill Lynch, and prior to this was a senior partner of McKinsey & Co. He began his career as an attorney in Melbourne, Australia.
Among his civic activities, Mr. Gorman serves as a Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Council on Foreign Relations, and as Co-Chair of the Board of Overseers of the Columbia Business School. In addition, he is a member of the Financial Services Forum, The Business Council, and the Business Roundtable. He formerly served as President of the Federal Advisory Council to the U.S. Federal Reserve Board, Co-Chairman of the Partnership for New York City, Chairman of the Board of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, and Co-Chairman of the Business Committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Born in Australia, Mr. Gorman received BA and law degrees from the University of Melbourne, and an MBA degree from Columbia University.
