James Monroe Iglehart to Join FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Tour for Philadelphia Performances

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will be appearing in Freestyle Love Supreme during its engagement at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia. FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's national tour is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater from June 7-12, 2022. James will be in the show June 7-11 (he will not be in the show on the 12th).

Created before In the Heights and Hamilton and directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a thrilling, improvised musical comedy show that features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas, and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company on tour includes Allentown, Pennsylvania native Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird" and Philadelphia native Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two Touch" along with Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Simone Acosta AKA "Sims"; Richard Baskin, Jr. AKA "Rich Midway;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis J;" Mark Martin AKA "Mandible"; Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" James Rushin AKA "Shifty Hills;" and Dizzy Senze AKA "Dizzy". Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the tour.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. Hulu premiered the documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020 and the acclaimed film was nominated for a Grammy Award.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.

JAMES MONROE IGLEHART

(J-Soul)

Broadway: Hamilton (Lafayette/Jefferson),

Aladdin (Genie; Tony Award), Memphis (Bobby), ...Spelling Bee (Mitch); Chicago (Billy Flynn).

TV: Netflix series "Maniac" (recurring), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (recurring), "Gotham,"

"Elementary," "Perfect Harmony," "Tangled: The Series," "DuckTales," "Elena

of Avalor," "Vamperina," "HellavaBoss." Film: Three Christs, Disney's Disenchanted

(2022). To my wife, Dawn, thank you for freestyling through life with me for the last

20 years.