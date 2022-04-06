James Lapine and Anna Deavere Smith to Announce New Collaboration at The Center for Fiction

The Center for Fiction will host two of the most influential American theatre-makers, James Lapine and Anna Deavere Smith, on April 12th at 7:00 p.m. for a conversation on craft and collaboration.

During the event, Lapine and Smith will announce their new collaboration, the details of which have been kept strictly under wraps, making the evening especially exciting.

The pair will also be discussing Lapine's book, Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created "Sunday in the Park with George." The book features conversations between Lapine, Sondheim, and the production team, personal photographs, sketches, script notes, and sheet music. Lapine will be autographing copies after the talk.

To attend the event virtually or in-person and be among the first to learn about Lapine and Smith's new project, please contact Celeste Kaufman at celeste@centerforfiction.org

About The Center for Fiction

The Center for Fiction is a literary nonprofit that brings diverse communities together to develop and share a passion for fiction. Founded in 1821 as the Mercantile Library of New York in Manhattan, the organization is now based in the heart of the Brooklyn cultural district, with a 18,000 sq. ft. facility that offers New Yorkers an immersive cultural experience centered on reading and writing. Throughout the year, The Center for Fiction provides a vast array of public programming, reading groups, and writing workshops. The First Novel Prize and Emerging Writer Fellowships help build literary careers, and KidsRead/KidsWrite programs inspire an early love of reading and writing in public school students with author-led events.

In recent years, the organization's programming has expanded to include storytelling in all its forms, integrating music, theater, dance, film, television, and the visual arts into its exploration of the best of fiction throughout history and today.