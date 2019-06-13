Jakes Gyllenhaal Talks Changes for SEA WALL/A LIFE's Broadway Transfer

As previously announced, Sea Wall / A Life, which recently played to sold-out audiences at The Public Theater, will open on Broadway this summer, but not without some changes. In a recent interview with AOL, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he, his co-star Tom Sturridge, and director Carrie Cracknell are already hard at work on some updates.

"There will be significant changes, because we realized that the audience really spoke to us throughout the process," explains Gyllenhaal. "The show didn't come alive until we put it up in front of an audience -- we tried our hardest in rehearsal for three weeks to see what it would be like, but our first performances told us so much."

"We realized that the show is about the in-between, so visually, for [it's about] those transitions we make in our lives. Carrie is devising a lot of really incredible ideas on how to visualize transition in a different ways than we usually see on the stage, so that's what will happen."

Written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne respectively, directed by Carrie Cracknell, and starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge who received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, Sea Wall / A Life will begin performances on Friday, July 26 at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with the opening night set for Thursday, August 8.

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne (Constellations) in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

