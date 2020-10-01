Jackie Burns, Rachel Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin and More to Take Part in WHAT ARE FRIENDS FOR Virtual Live Shows

Co-Hosts Gabrielle Ruiz and Pallavi Sastry invite podcast listeners to ‘truly connect with friends’ despite the post-quarantine world.

Crazy-Ex Girlfriend star Ruiz and Sastry's 'What Are Friends For' Live Shows, occur once a month exclusively for WAFF's Patreon subscribers. With guests, the co-hosts and best friends tackle many friendship topics and lead discussions on what it will take to nurture and grow platonic relationships in a post-quarantine world; Whether near, far or 6-feet-apart. During the Live Shows, Ruiz, Sastry and guests interact with the 'chat room audience,' opening the door to make a new friend connection. At the end of each Live Show, Ruiz and Sastry (recently seen on Blue Bloods) ask guests "What Are Friends For?", leading to soulful and hopeful allegories splashed with comedy and gratitude.

"We think that the skills and tools we use to build romantic relationships are the same skills we should be using in friendships. We wanted to use this platform to talk about the joyful parts and the sometimes uncomfortable conversations that come with keeping strong friendships," the two friends explain.

WAFF's 2020 Live Show guest line-up will include Wicked's Jackie Burns for October, Emmy Nominated Janet Varney in November, and a holiday reunion with the original Crazy Ex-Girlfriend girl group, Rachel Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin and Vella Lovell on Ruiz's 36th birthday in December.

Live Show subscription and schedule available only on What Are Friends For Patreon account.

To date, 'What Are Friends For weekly podcasts episodes have included guests Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Carly Hughes (Pippin, American Housewife), Vasthy Mompoint (Prom, The Movie), Alysia Reiner (Orange Is The New Black), Poorna Jagannathan (Ramy), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows) and others. Episodes are available on all major podcasting platforms.

Executive Produced by Team Access Productions and Fast Nickel, Inc. Supervising producer is Philip Pisanchyn, consulting producers are Kathleen Choe and Megan Densmore.

