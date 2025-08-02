“…JUST ME. ANTHONY WAYNE: LIVE” Encore Performance Comes to Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Returning to JOE’S PUB for an Encore Performance, Anthony Wayne (Broadway’s TINA, PIPPIN, ANYTHING GOES & LIGHTS OUT – NAT “KING” COLE) will bring his new concert show “…JUST ME. Anthony Wayne: LIVE” back to the legendary JOE’S PUB on Monday, September 22nd, 2025 at 7:00pm. http://JustMeShowLive.com

"...JUST ME." is a behind the scenes, auto biographical cabaret musical experience of the man himself behind the Broadway and performance image. In this show, Anthony Wayne cracks himself open and takes the audience on a fun, musical and intimate ride of his beginnings from a boy with a dream in Norfolk, Virginia, to Broadway to embodying the life of the late Disco singer SYLVESTER in MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL. With direction from Rufus Bonds Jr. (THE LION KING, PARADE) and surprise artist joining him, this thrilling concert peels back the layers of "show" and unlocks Anthony’s inspiring message to "live free, love hard and laugh loud". Come ready for a feel-good experience and leave knowing that JUST YOU is more than enough.

“…JUST ME. Anthony Wayne: LIVE” will play JOE’S PUB (425 Lafayette St; NY 10003) on Monday, September 22nd, 2025. Tickets are available TODAY ranging from $45 - $70. Note: There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. Tickets and more information are available at http://JustMeShowLive.com and https://publictheater.org/performances-jp/2025/j/just-me-anthony-wayne-live/. Photo Credit: SneakPeek Photography @SneakPeekNY

ABOUT Anthony Wayne

Mr. Wayne was last seen in “A CHORUS LINE – 50TH ANNIVERSARY” (Shubert Theatre) & “LIGHTS OUT – NAT “KING” COLE” (New York Theatre Workshop). His Broadway credits include Raymond in “TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL”, “TOOTSIE – The Musical”, "ANYTHING GOES", “PIPPIN”, "ONCE ON THIS ISLAND" and "PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT”. His touring credits include "A CHORUS LINE" as Richie Walters, "THE COLOR PURPLE" and "FAME-THE MUSICAL" as Tyrone Jackson. In addition, he performs in "MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL" (the musical based on the life of 1970’s disco legend) as SYLVESTER. He is the Founder & Executive Director of the 501(c)(3) Nonprofit organization “BLACK BROADWAY MEN”. This organization celebrates, educates, and motivates black men of the Broadway & theatre community by creating unity within each other, finding strength through educational opportunities and embraces the legacy of those that have come before us because we are the legacy for those to come after.