JJ Whitehead, Andrew Ginsburg, T Murph, and More To Bring The Laughs To Carolines On Broadway In October

Evanston-based Bach Week Festival's fall Bachanalia, its signature fundraiser featuring pairings of live classical music with specially selected wines, will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston, Illinois.

Washington National Opera (WNO) opens its season with a new production of Il trovatore, October 22–November 7, 2022 in the Opera House. Verdi's tale of forbidden love, jealousy, and vengeance—last seen by WNO audiences in 2004—receives a newly conceived period production from director Brenna Corner, with sets by International Opera Award finalist Erhard Rom, and costumes by Tony Award winner Martin Pakledinaz.