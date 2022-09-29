JJ Whitehead, Andrew Ginsburg, T Murph, and More To Bring The Laughs To Carolines On Broadway In October

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of October, with headliners JJ Whitehead, from Comedy Central's The Jim Jefferies Show, on October 1; Andrew Ginsburg's Birthday Comedy Celebration, on October 7, T Murph, from Hulu's Woke, on October 8; Joe Gorga, from Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey, featuring special guest Frank Cantania, on October 13; Rob Stapleton's Comedy Birthday Celebration, October 14 and 15; Cristela Alonzo, from her Netflix stand-up special "Middle Classy," October 20 - 22; and Anthony Rodia, from his YouTube series Road Rage Wednesdays, October 28 and 29.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in October are Christi Chiello, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on October 2; the Ms. Foundation's Comedy Night at Carolines, starring Ilana Glazer and featuring performances by Chanel Ali, Zarna Garg, Yamaneika Saunders, Jordan Jensen, Dulce Sloan, and Maysoon Zayid, on October 3; We Ain't Done Wild 'N Yet Comedy Tour, starring Jay "Big JJ" Lewis and Pope Williams, on October 5; Comedy Records Presents The Canadians featuring Tynomi Banks with performances by Todd Graham, Courtney Gilmour,Salma Hindy, Garrett Jamieson, Efthimios Nsiopoulos and Monty Scott, on October 12; Spin the Block, hosted by Fen Guillaume and featuring performances by Kareem Green, Nema Katt, Dan LaMorte, Natalie Perlin, Reg Thomas and Kenny Warren, on October 17; Make Laughs Not War featuring Mark Normand, a benefit for the Global Empowerment Mission, on October 18; a live taping of Barstool Sports' KFC Radio podcast, hosted by Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg, on October 19; and Bigg Jah: The Whole Crew Is Stupid Tour, starring Jahdai Pickett, on October 26.

Schedule subject to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.