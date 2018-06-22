JIMMYS BLOG: Riley Thad Young- My Week in NYC!

This year, a record 80 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the tenth annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 25.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,500 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Riley Thad Young- a nominee from Memphis' Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Grasshopper in Hernando High School's James and the Giant Peach.

I anticipate that my week in NYC will be extremely hard, long hours, filled with learning, fun, and growth! I expect to meet many new friends in the business and create connections for a lifetime. Really I just expect to do something so special that I will never forget it.

I have been to New York once; last year I attended the Jimmy's, saw Dear Evan Hansen, and Bandstand. I am over the moon to meet all the winners and learn so much about them. This is really an opportunity to be a part of an all-star cast! It is such a blessing to be with so many kids with the exact same hopes and dreams as myself. I really don't know what to expect for the mentors.

All I know is that my heart will probably stop once I meet the amazing people we get to work with. I could not be more blessed with this opportunity.

Riley with Orpheum Director of Education, Lindsay Krosnes and Jimmy Award nominee Amelia Beckham

Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti will host the presentation which will take place on Monday, June 25th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre,200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. The 10th annual Jimmy® Awards ceremony will be streamed Live in its entirety on Facebook with support from 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen and Wells Fargo.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

