JIMMYS BLOG: Michael Harp- Seeing DEAR EVAN HANSEN

This year, a record 86 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the eleventh annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 24.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts. Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Michael Harp- a nominee from the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Billy Lawlor in Althoff Catholic High School's 42nd Street.

We saw Dear Evan Hansen and it was amazing! Plus, it was also great to be there and support last year's Jimmy Winner Andrew Barth Feldman who plays the title character.

When watching a Broadway show you really get to see how creative a team of designers can be. The stage may be small, but the possibilities are unlimited. I loved seeing how the set the pieces moved on grooves on the stage, I loved the LED walls that came in and out of the show, and I loved the lighting design that made the important moments in the show all the more powerful. It was just a light!

By watching, I learned that you don't have to push your voice too hard. Obviously enunciation is key, but if you are convincing enough, then you can save your voice. I also liked the way the artists started and ended their songs. They gave their songs levels and dynamics. It was a great lesson in song training and story telling.

