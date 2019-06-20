JIMMYS BLOG: Meet a Nominee from the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards, Michael Harp!

This year, a record 86 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the eleventh annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 24.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts. Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Michael Harp- a nominee from the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Billy Lawlor in Althoff Catholic High School's 42nd Street.

Read Michael's first entry below!

Our hometown ceremony was literally magical. To feel the support from your entire city is electric. It's also amazing to be recognized among your peers for your talents. Winning is just the tip of the iceberg, in fact, the show presented us well enough as it was.



Still, I was very surprised to win because everyone was so talented, so I'm happy to represent St. Louis in New York and grateful for their love and support day by day.

The role that I played, (Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street), was very challenging for me. It focused a lot on my high range which I was still building by the beginning of rehearsals.

However, I managed and it all came out alright by showtime. The show also introduced me into the more classical side of musical theatre. I thought that since it wasn't a more modern/recent show, it was gonna be easier. I was totally wrong! Every show takes so much work and since 42nd street has been done a gajillion times and it's very prestigious, there is a level you have to raise it to in order for it to please the audiences' expectations.



All in all, a great experience.





