JIMMYS BLOG: Meet a Nominee from the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards, Anna Gassett!

This year, a record 86 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the eleventh annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 24.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts. Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Anna Gassett- a nominee from the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards. Earlier this year, she won the title of Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Peggy Sawyer in Cor Jesu Academy's 42nd Street.

Read Anna's first entry below!

Being a part of the St. Louis High School Musical Theater Awards was an incredible experience. It was so humbling to be surrounded by such talented high schoolers and it motivated me to always give nothing but my best. All of my fellow nominees had a beautiful passion for theater and that was truly exemplified on stage during the awards show.

Winning best leading actress was unreal and I could not believe I was actually going to the Jimmy Awards. From a young age, I have followed the Jimmy's and been in awe of all the talent. It shocked me to finally realize that I have stepped into the position of all the nominees I looked up to as a kid. This experience is a dream come true.





Related Articles