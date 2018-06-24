JIMMYS BLOG: Meet a Nominee from The Orpheum HSMTAs, Amelia Beckham

This year, a record 80 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the tenth annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 25.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,500 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Amelia Beckham- a nominee from Memphis' Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards. Earlier this year, she won the title of Best Leading Actress in a Musical for his portrayal of Millie Dillmount in Evangelical Christian School's Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Read Amelia's first entry below!

This past February, I had the privilege to play the dream role I never knew that I had, Millie Dillmount. Performing in my school's production of Thoroughly Modern Millie was the best graduation present I could ever ask for. Unlike previous roles where I felt trapped in the characters' lines, Millie's responses felt like my own. As rehearsals continued, I discovered that I had more in common with Millie than I thought. As well as being strong-willed, Millie is also incredibly loving and loyal to her friends. She taught me how to love others not for their outward appearance, but for who they truly are. For these reasons, I could not wait to step back into Millie's skin for the Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Photo Credit: Find Memphis

Photo Credit: Find Memphis



The whole rehearsal process was invigorating and eye opening. As exciting as it was to win, it was equally as fulfilling rehearsing alongside such an immensely talented group of high schoolers. The highlight of my week was not performing on stage in front of thousands of people, or even winning an award. It was joking around backstage, or blasting Wicked in the dressing rooms before walking the red carpet. Those memories will stick with me forever.



The Orpheum Theatre singlehandedly introduced me to some of my closest friends and taught me that theatre is an inclusive art form for all kinds of people. I am so fortunate to represent my second home in New York City alongside 80 other high school kids, and I can't wait to meet them!

Check back later as Amelia's journey to the Jimmys continues!

Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti will host the presentation which will take place on Monday, June 25th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre,200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. The 10th annual Jimmy® Awards ceremony will be streamed Live in its entirety on Facebook with support from 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen and Wells Fargo.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

Related Articles