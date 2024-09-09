JC Chasez Will Release a FRANKENSTEIN Inspired Musical Theater Concept Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performer and member of boy band NSYNC, JC Chasez, is trying his hand at musical theater! The singer, songwriter, producer and actor has teamed up with songwriter and composer Jimmy Harry to create a concept album inspired by Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Frankenstein.

The album, titled "Playing With Fire", will feature 16 tracks and blend electronic pop and classical music. According to description on Broadway Records, Playing With Fire reimagines the classic tale through a conversation between Frankenstein and his creation, The Creature, at the grave of Frankenstein’s wife, Elizabeth ten years after her murder. Through dynamic interplay of dialogue and shared flashbacks of key events in both their lives, the concept album plunges into the heart of their intertwined destinies. As they confront their past actions and the devastating impact they’ve had on one another, Frankenstein and The Creature gradually find understanding, sympathy, and forgiveness.

The album will feature performances by Chasez, Cardamon Rozzi, and Lily Elise, Playing With Fire is a profound exploration of love, redemption, and the human condition.

Chasez also took the stage at Elsie Fest last night, alongside Darren Criss, to discuss and promote the new project.

Playing With Fire will be released on October 25 and can be pre-ordered here.

The track list, according to Billboard, is as follows:

Track List:

“This Is How the World Ends” “How Do You Sleep” “You Used to Touch Me” “Broken” “This is the Beginning” “One Over R Squared Part 1” “I Found Death at the University” “One Over R Squared Part 2” “The Animation” “Father” “No One Loves No One” “It’s Just a Dream” “Build Me Someone to Love” “Playing With Fire” “The Death of the Brides” “Don’t Go”

About JC Chasez

Chasez started his career as a singer on The Mickey Mouse Club (1991–1994) before rising to stardom as a member of the 1990s boy band NSYNC. The band has sold over 70 million records, becoming one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Chasez released his debut single "Blowin' Me Up (With Her Love)" in 2002, following NSYNC's decision to go on a hiatus earlier that year. Schizophrenic, his debut solo album, was released in 2004.

Chasez has written and produced for a wide variety of music acts such as Liam Payne, Diplo, Backstreet Boys, McFly, Sugababes, Victoria Duffield, and Matthew Morrison. He also served as a judge on the first seven seasons of America's Best Dance Crew.