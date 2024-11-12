JC Chasez Will Host Sing-Along Performance of & JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



& Juliet will host a special sing-along performance on Thursday, November 21 at 7 pm, hosted by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer and *NSYNC star JC Chasez. & Juliet, which officially opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022, will celebrate its second anniversary by inviting fans to sing along (for this performance only) with musical comedy’s score of Max Martin hits, including NSYNC’s favorite "It’s Gonna Be Me.”

“I've had the pleasure of seeing & Juliet on a number of occasions and the energy in the room was always electric," Chasez said. “I couldn’t be more excited to join in on the fun along with the fans to honor my good friend Max and to celebrate the show's two years on Broadway."

Chasez recently released his first major musical theater recording project, a concept album titled Playing with Fire, alongside collaborator Jimmy Harry and in partnership with Center Stage Records.

November 21 will mark the production’s third Sing-Along performance, due to continued high demand for the fan-favorite event. Earlier this year, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean hosted a sing-along performance and joined the company for a surprise encore.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ and Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique.’ Nathan Levy will join the company as ‘François’ on November 19. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway. As previously announced, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone will join the company as ‘Lance’ on January 21, 2025.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. Eva Price is Executive Producer.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, and Eva Price, with Lukasz Gottwald; 42nd.club; Independent Presenters Network; Jack Lane; Library Company; Shellback; Shivhans Pictures; Sing Out, Louise!; Kim Szarzynski; Taylor/Riegler; Tenenbaum/Keyes; Barry Weiss; and John Gore Organization.

This fall, the first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off in Baltimore, Maryland, and will stop in more than 30 US cities in the next year. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and a brand new German production, which opened in October, in addition to the Broadway production. By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

About JC Chasez

JOSHUA SCOTT “JC” CHASEZ, singer-songwriter, record producer, and artist, is widely known as being a lead vocalist in the multi-platinum selling pop group *NSYNC. The group has sold over 50 million records and once held the record for most albums sold in one week at 2.42 million. Chasez was responsible for writing/producing many of the songs on the *NSYNC albums, and as a lead member of the group has performed or recorded with legendary artists including Elton John, Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Mary J Blige, Britney Spears, Smokey Robinson, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Miguel, Aloe Blacc and Gloria Estefan. Prior to his career as a recording artist, Chasez was an original cast member on “The Mickey Mouse Club” in the early 90's, alongside Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake. In 2004, following the group’s decision to part ways, Chasez released a solo album, Schizophrenic, through Sony Music, and has gone on to write and produce for critically acclaimed artists such as Liam Payne, Diplo, Girls Aloud, Basement Jaxx, Sugababes, Matthew Morrison, David Archuleta, McFly, Matt Cardle, Blues Traveler, the Backstreet Boys, and many others. In addition to his music career, JC has held various on-camera appearances, including being a series judge on all seven seasons of MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew. Chasez and Golden Globe winning songwriter, producer and composer Jimmy Harry recently released their groundbreaking new musical theater concept album, Playing With Fire. Inspired by Mary Shelley’s timeless novel Frankenstein, Playing with Fire marks Chasez’s first major musical theater recording project which is available now via Centre Stage Records. JC Chasez is represented by Eric Podwall and Paul George of Podwall Entertainment.