JAPAN NIGHT Reception and Concert Celebrating The Japan Parade Comes to the Edison Ballroom

Japan Night Reception & Concert, a new event this year, will take place the night before the Japan Parade & Street Fair on Friday, May 9 at the Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). The creation of Japan Night allows more artists, creatives, performers, organizations, and companies to showcase their expressions of modern and traditional Japanese culture.

The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30pm followed by the concert at 7:00pm. Japan Night will be hosted by NBC News Correspondent Emilie Ikeda.

The concert will open with a performance from the cast of the stage version of the popular manga, ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical. Following this, MIYABI Koto Shamisen Ensemble, led by a renowned Japanese koto player, Masayo Ishigure, will perform with this traditional instrument. There will also be a visual presentation of traditional Japanese crafts presented by the title sponsor of the event ASP Group. The event will close with a live performance by Sayaka Yamamoto, former captain of the popular J-pop group NMB48, and now a singer-songwriter.

Prior to the concert, guests will first enjoy traditional Japanese sake brewing and craftsmanship including MIO Sparkling Sake by Takara Sake USA Inc. and passed hors d’oeuvres at a tasting event. Beer and wine will also be served.

Presented by ASP Group, Japan Night aims to provide New Yorkers with a brand new, uniquely Japanese experience.

The next day on May 10, The 4th Annual Japan Parade & Street Fair begins at 1:00PM with Chef Masaharu Morimoto, restauranteur and star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, as Grand Marshal and Koji Sato as this year’s Japan Parade Community Leader.

Sandra Endo, news correspondent on KTVV Los Angeles, Fox 11 News, and a feature reporter for Good Day LA, will serve, once again, as Emcee of the parade.

Concurrently with the Japan Parade, the Japan Street Fair will be held on West 72nd Street, between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue.

Japan Night Reception & Concert and the Japan Parade & Street Fair are affiliated with Japan Day @ Central Park, an annual event that has taken place in Central Park from 2007 until 2019.