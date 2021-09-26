JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Lauren Patten Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lauren Patten has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Lauren Patten originated the role of Jo in American Repertory Theatre's production and Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson's Days of Rage. Film and television credits include: "Blue Bloods," "The Good Fight," "Succession," The Big Sick.

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting and hoping to see on a Broadway stage for over a year is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Nominated for 15 Tony Awards (the most of any show), and a recent Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.