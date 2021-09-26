Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONY AWARDS WINNERS - COMPLETE LIST Click Here
2021 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Lauren Patten Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

pixeltracker

Jagged Little Pill resumes performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on October 21.

Sep. 26, 2021  

Lauren Patten has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Lauren Patten originated the role of Jo in American Repertory Theatre's production and Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson's Days of Rage. Film and television credits include: "Blue Bloods," "The Good Fight," "Succession," The Big Sick.

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting and hoping to see on a Broadway stage for over a year is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Nominated for 15 Tony Awards (the most of any show), and a recent Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

More Hot Stories For You