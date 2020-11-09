JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!

Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert will be taking place on Sunday December 13 at 8:00PM ET.

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one night only - in a special performance live from New York City. On Sunday December 13 at 8:00PM ET, Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert will bring Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, and more, to the stage of Shubert Studios in New York's theater district for a night of searing performances - and an electrifying dose of collective joy - alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band.

Presented by Jagged Little Pill producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price, Jagged Live in NYC is the first partnership of a Broadway production with Stellar (www.stellartickets.com), the new premium streaming platform designed specifically for live performances. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Jagged Live in NYC will give theater fans across the country the opportunity to enjoy live on-stage performances streamed from the heart of the theater district, straight into their living rooms.

In the spirit of the vital #SaveOurStages movement that has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic, this concert event directly supports our nation's most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts. Beginning today, partner performing arts centers and regional theaters across the nation can sell concert tickets to their subscribers and single ticket buyers, ahead of the general public on-sale, and keep a portion of proceeds from those sales to support their future programming.

Current national theatrical partners for Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert include: AT&T Performing Arts Center (Dallas, TX); Blumenthal Performing Arts Center (Charlotte, NC); Broadway Comes to Reno (Reno, NV); Broadway in Detroit (Detroit, MI); Broadway in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA); Broadway in Norfolk (Norfolk, VA); Broadway in Richmond (Richmond, VA); Broadway in Tucson (Tucson, AZ); Broadway San Diego (San Diego, CA); Broadway Spokane (Spokane, WA); Broadway Utica (Utica, NY); Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Fort Lauderdale, FL); The Bushnell (Hartford, CT); Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH); Count Basie Center for the Arts (Red Bank, NJ); Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Denver, CO); Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham, NC); The Grand Theater (Wausau, WI); Hult Center for the Performing Arts (Eugene, OR); Indiana University Auditorium (Bloomington, IN); Iowa State Center (Ames, IA); Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach, FL); The National Theatre (Washington, DC); OKC Broadway (Oklahoma City, OK); The Orpheum Theatre (Memphis, TN); River Center for the Performing Arts (Columbus, GA); San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (San Jose, CA); The Smith Center (Las Vegas, NV); State Theatre New Jersey (New Brunswick, NJ); Straz Center for the Performing Arts (Tampa, FL); and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (Sarasota, FL).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 16 at StellarTickets.com, at the special early bird price of $27. Ticketholders will be able to stream the show on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. For more information, or to sign up for an on-sale alert, visit JaggedLittlePill.com.

Nominated for 15 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Jagged Little Pill is a new musical inspired by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name, which celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Codya??(Juno, Tully) that takes a fearless look at what it means to be alive in 21st century America.

Starring as The Healys - a seemingly perfect family, who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community - are Tony nominees Elizabeth Stanley as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena as "Nick"; alongside Tony nominee & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Kathryn Gallagher as "Bella," Tony nominee & Drama Desk Award winner Lauren Patten as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater.

National Theatrical Partners:

AT&T Performing Arts Center (Dallas, TX)

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center (Charlotte, NC)

Broadway Comes to Reno (Reno, NV)

Broadway in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

Broadway in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

Broadway in Norfolk (Norfolk, VA)

Broadway in Richmond (Richmond, VA)

Broadway in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Broadway San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Broadway Spokane (Spokane, WA)

Broadway Utica (Utica, NY)

Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

The Bushnell (Hartford, CT)

Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH)

Count Basie Center for the Arts (Red Bank, NJ)

Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Denver, CO)

Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham, NC)

The Grand Theater (Wausau, WI)

Hult Center for the Performing Arts (Eugene, OR)

Indiana University Auditorium (Bloomington, IN)

Iowa State Center (Ames, IA)

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach, FL)

The National Theatre (Washington, DC)

OKC Broadway (Oklahoma City, OK)

The Orpheum Theatre (Memphis, TN)

River Center for the Performing Arts (Columbus, GA)

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (San Jose, CA)

The Smith Center (Las Vegas, NV)

State Theatre New Jersey (New Brunswick, NJ)

Straz Center for the Performing Arts (Tampa, FL)

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (Sarasota, FL)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You