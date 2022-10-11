JACK Quartet Announces 2022/23 JACK Studio Projects and Artists

JACK looks forward to continuing to expand its community of collaborators through work with our 2022/23 JACK Studio Artists.

JACK Quartet is pleased to announce its fourth cohort of the JACK Studio program, who were chosen from more than 500 international applicants. Founded in 2019, JACK Studio offers an alternative to the social, cultural, and economic realities of institutional access in classical music, which disproportionately and unfairly excludes many people. We address this by inviting artists to apply to JACK Studio, offering commission fees, opportunities to develop new work, hear their music performed by JACK, consult with mentors in the field, and receive recorded documentation. Inclusion is a driving inspiration for this project, and anybody may apply.

Nursalim Yadi Anugerah will begin a two-year creative residency with JACK Studio this fall, during which he will explore new projects with JACK. A composer and multi-instrumentalist, Anugerah's works focus on sonic experimentation through cultural practice, knowledge, and cosmology of indigenous people and their activism on acoustic ecology related to entanglements of social-cultural and environmental issues in Kalimantan (Borneo). In 2021-2022, he was awarded the Prince Claus Mentorship Award for Cultural and Artists Response to Environmental Change by Prince Claus Foundation and Goethe Institut.

In Spring 2023, we look forward to holding workshops with the following composers to delve into their existing string quartets: Abby Swidler, Andrés Poveda, Çağdaş Onaran, Henry Dorn, Oktawia Pączkowska, Paul Gabriel L. Cosme, Ty Bloomfield, Wesley S. Uchiyama-Penix, Juan Santiago Beis, Lawren Brianna Ware, and Niloufar Shiri. Each composer will work one-on-one with JACK and receive professional audio and video documentation to be used by the composers for academic and professional applications as well as non-commercial promotion.

On January 28, 2023, Mannes School of Music at The New School will present the inaugural JACK Studio Festival, featuring premieres by Cohort 2 Studio artists Amy Brandon, Michele Cheng, Andrés Guadarrama, Joy Guidry, X. Lee, and Njabulo Phungula in Stiefel Hall.

Throughout the season, JACK will continue to deepen our collaborations and develop long-form works with previous JACK Studio artists, including Eduardo Aguilar (Cohort 1), Tatiana Gerasimenok (Cohort 3), and Elliot Reed (Cohort 1). Most recently, JACK performed an expanded version of Reed's JACK Studio project, "Succulent Rust," at the Lucerne Festival in August 2022. For this hour-long ambulatory installation, JACK and musicians from the Lucerne Festival Contemporary Orchestra were spread out all over the grounds of Lucerne's Glacier Garden, encouraging audience members to walk through the sounds and create their own experience of Reed's project.