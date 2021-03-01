J. Breckenridge Releases Second Single 'Y.O.U.'

RED CARD RECORDS has announced the worldwide release of the second single from J. BRECKENRIDGE, the singer/songwriter and recording artist persona of noted stage and screen performer Josh Breckenridge. The song "Y.O.U." will be available on all digital and streaming platforms on Friday, March 5, with a special music video to drop on Tuesday, March 16. Breckenridge's music seamlessly blends old-school soul and contemporary pop with R&B and jazz influences. "Y.O.U." is the next step in the rollout of his upcoming debut album of all-original music Monotony, expected to be released this summer. The music is produced by Grammy Award nominee James Frazee (Patti Smith, Esperanza Spalding, Bettye Lavette). Known for his standout roles on Broadway and appearances on hit TV shows "The Blacklist" (CBS), "Blue Bloods" (NBC), and "FBI" (CBS), Breckenridge will be part of the live filming of the Tony Award-winning international hit Broadway musical Come from Away.

Breckenridge's passionate original songs - with their taut, expressive arrangements, emotional delivery, and fresh yet familiar melodies - call to mind influences as wide-ranging as the classic R&B of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Smokey Robinson to the current sounds of Bruno Mars, Michael Bublé, and John Legend. Sometimes mellow, often rhythmic, Breckenridge's music is always intelligent, sophisticated, and personal.

"Y.O.U." is an introspective, lilting midtempo number that addresses complicated feelings with humor and finesse. Cleverly opening with Breckenridge playing solo ukulele, the track quickly expands into a joyous mélange of chamber pop and stirring soul, laced with a strand of electronica. "I wrote this song all about self-responsibility and self-love" says Breckenridge, "and the realization that repetitive relationship fails could very well be sourced with you, yourself. You can't love someone else until you learn to love and trust yourself."

In a sense, this song is a modern corollary to the timeless standard "L.O.V.E.," popularized by music icon Nat King Cole. "Everyone strives to hear that four-letter word 'L.O.V.E.'," Breckenridge continues. "But perhaps that notion isn't as fundamental as the importance of those three other letters, 'Y.O.U.' - accepting and loving yourself for who you are before you can share your life with another person."

"I've struggled with self-doubt as a performer," he reflects, "as an African-American man who grew up in a predominantly white world and a white neighborhood. Those insecurities have contributed to my self-worth, when it comes to being a friend, a son, a brother. But I've realized that we can't expect anyone else to care for us seriously if we project negative feelings. If you can focus on positive qualities in yourself, others will see them too."

Breckenridge is ably supported by Brian Griffin on drums and percussion, Carl Carter on bass, and David Paarlberg on keyboards. Breckenridge himself supplies all lead and background vocals.

"Come to Me" - Breckenridge's first single, which debuted in February - is an homage to his southern California roots, infused with an open-hearted, feel-good vibe and an irresistible hook. "When I was writing this song," he comments. "I envisioned a sunny, hopeful, stroll down the sidewalk or cruising down the 1. It's a beachside bop with some bite." The music video is available on YouTube HERE.

Breckenridge's time in a budding high school boy band gave him his first taste of songwriting. While the band itself didn't last, he has since honed his skills and is building a catalog of well-crafted lyrics and memorable melodies. Though he credits Lauryn Hill, Brian McKnight, and D'Angelo as inspirations, it was actually Mariah Carey that first brought out the emerging songwriter in him. "Mariah was my all-time favorite growing up, and she influenced me as a composer and lyricist. Her hits seemed endless, as well as endlessly hummable. It was the first time I thought 'I can do that!' I remember being a pre-pubescent boy belting out whistle tones to her music with a towel on my head and a toothbrush for a microphone!"

A Southern California native, Josh Breckenridge left the warmth of the west coast to earn a BFA from the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music, where he received the Laurie Beechman Award for "Outstanding Achievement in Vocal Performance." Upon graduation Josh traveled further east to New York City to pursue his passion for performing. After three short months, Breckenridge made his Broadway debut and has since enjoyed a colorfully consistent career as an actor-singer-dancer on Broadway, film and television. On Broadway, he appeared in the revival of Terrence McNally's play The Ritz at Studio 54, Kander & Ebb's Tony Award-nominated musical The Scottsboro Boys, and Come from Away. He was also featured in the San Francisco debut of the stage musical Tales of the City, based on Armistead Maupin's beloved series of novels, with a score co-written by Jake Shears of The Scissor Sisters. Throughout his career, Breckenridge has worked alongside legendary cultural talents like Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Huey Lewis, and David Bryan of Bon Jovi.

"My artist persona J. Breckenridge is a piece of my personality that has finally had time to the surface," he explains. "During the pandemic, all the excuses dropped away. I've been lucky enough to have a busy Broadway and TV schedule. The one positive element of this temporary industry shutdown is that it allowed me the space to perfect these new songs. This time alone has been an important period of contemplation and I've been at my most emotionally available. It's been perfect for harnessing the multitude of feelings, the vastly different shades and colors of emotions this original material evokes."

"As a musical theater actor," Breckenridge continues, "I've been fortunate to perform someone else's music and someone else's lyrics on large stages, and I am grateful for those opportunities. But I have my own stories to tell. This music - the first two singles, 'Come to Me' and 'Y.O.U.', and the upcoming album - is just the beginning. I feel blessed and happy to have this chance to share it."

For updates, please follow J. BRECKENRIDGE at facebook.com/Jbreckenridgemusic and instagram.com/j.breckenridge.music. His website is j-breckenridge.com.