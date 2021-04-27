Items From Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen and More Up For Auction Tomorrow for STAGE & SCREEN

The Actors Fund is partnering with Christine Baranski on an auction event without precedent: "Stage & Screen." Featuring a diverse array of memorabilia from the performing arts including Theater, Hollywood, Opera, and Dance. Lots include original drawings, scenic and costume designs, photographs, meaningful wardrobe and one-of-a-kind memorabilia. Collectors and fans around the world are invited to participate digitally in this landmark live auction event TOMORROW, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM ET.

The current selection of items can be viewed by visiting https://doyle.com/auctions/21th01-theater-art-memorabilia/stage-screen.

While a portion of proceeds from every item sold as part of "Stage & Screen" will

benefit The Actors Fund, Ms. Baranski is curating a collection of donated lots for which 100% of the hammer price goes entirely to the organization. She also personally donated three gowns that she wore for appearances at the Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and Kennedy Center Honors.

Highlights from the auction include:

- Celeste Holm's Golden Globe awarded in 1947 for Gentlemen's Agreement

- The auction Monkey from the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera along with two tickets to the re-opening of the longest running show on Broadway as Andrew Lloyd Webber's personal guests

- Boots from the original production of Hamilton

- Meryl Streep's dress from the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020

- Signed "Broadway Baby" manuscript from Stephen Sondheim

- Dresses from Patti LuPone, Donna Murphy, Bernadette Peters, Tina Fey, and many more

- Timothée Chalamet's costume from "Saturday Night Live" as Harry Styles

- Golden Age Hollywood and Theatre Memorabilia from the Celeste Holm Collection

- The Estate of Thomas P. Lacy featuring classic Broadway costume & set designs

- A Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman's closet

- Boots, jeans and t-shirt from Bruce Springsteen

- Black sequin gown made by David Dalrymple. Worn at Hulaween 2014 and ITV special "It's The Girls" in the UK from Bette Midler

- Banjo signed by Steve Martin

- Bob Mackie dresses from Carol Burnett

- Dolce & Gabbana dress worn by Glenn Close on the red carpet of the opening night of Sunset Boulevard 2/9/17

- Leather Suit that Alan Cumming wore to the Tony Awards when he won the Best Actor in a Musical in 1998 for Cabaret

- A collection of signed books from Julie Andrews

- Oscar de la Renta gown worn by Renée Fleming to sing at the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (with Alfie Boe).

- A limited edition leather bound copy of the screenplay of Downton Abbey (the first film) signed by Director, writer, producer and cast. There are only 30 of these in existence. Courtesy of Carnival Films.

- Screen worn leather jackets from "The Good Wife"

- Dress worn by Tina Fey to the 2013 Emmy Awards where she won for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for 30 Rock

Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $20 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 15,800 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping the most vulnerable and those in financial crisis to cover basic living expenses, such as food, essential medications, utilities and more.

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, helping to support programs that foster stability and resiliency and serve as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.