Isabelle McCalla and More Join the Cast of Lyric's 42ND STREET, Starring Norm Lewis and Faith Prince

Lyric has announced full casting for its production of 42nd Street, to be presented May 29 - June 21, 2020, at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Previously announced Broadway stars Norm Lewis (Julian Marsh) and Faith Prince (Dorothy Brock) are joined by Isabelle McCalla (Peggy Sawyer), who recently starred in Broadway's The Prom and Aladdin, and Ashley Day (Billy Lawlor), who reprises his role from the West End revival of 42nd Street.



Additional principal cast members are Ruth Gottschall (Maggie Jones), Eddie Korbich (Bert Barry), Chicago artist Matt Crowle (Andy Lee), and Kristen Beth Williams (Ann Reilly), joined by Chicagoans John Lister (Abner Dillon) and Jay Montgomery (Pat Denning).



Single tickets for 42nd Street start at $37 and are on sale now at lyricopera.org/42ndstreet, in person at the Lyric Opera House box office, or by calling 312.827.5600.



The ensemble includes Chicago-based artists Shannon Alvis, Brian Bandura, Matt Casey, Brian Duncan, Annie Jo Ermel, Erica Evans, and Madison Piner; joined by Barry Busby, Juan Caballer, Whitney Cooper, Darien Crago, Alex Drost, Kirsty Fuller, Sarah Gold, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Graham Keen, Drew King, Daniel Marhelko, Sarah Meahl, James Patterson, Emily Phillips, Jason Daniel Rath, Julio Rey, Alyssa Sarnoff, Christopher Shin, Karilyn Surratt, Thomas Sutter, Kelly Swint, Ross Thompson, Paige Williams, and Kelli Youngman.



Members of the Lyric Opera Chorus performing in 42nd Street include: Timothy Bradley, Hoss Brock, Desirée Hassler, Rachael Holzhausen, Tyler Lee, Joseph Shadday, Marie Sokolova, Maia Surace, Corinne Wallace-Crane, Nicholas Ward, Kelsea Webb, and Max Wier.



Stephen Mear directs and choreographs this high-energy production featuring members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Gareth Valentine. Set and costume designs are by Peter McKintosh, with lighting designed by Chris Davey and sound designed by Mark Grey.



The Tony Award-winning song-and-dance spectacular 42nd Street centers on a starry-eyed young dancer named Peggy Sawyer who leaves her home in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to audition for the new Broadway show Pretty Lady, staged by notorious director Julian Marsh. When leading lady Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, Peggy takes over and rises from chorus girl to star status overnight. 42nd Street is filled with sensational tap numbers and memorable melodies like "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're in the Money," "You're Getting to Be a Habit with Me," "I Only Have Eyes for You," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo," and the famed title song. With music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, the stage musical is based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and Busby Berkeley's 1933 movie.





