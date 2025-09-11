Isabella Esler Is Ready for That Beautiful Sound of Broadway

Click Here for More on BroadwayWorld's 2025 Fall Preview

Do you hear that sound? Broadway audiences are about the get the fright of their lives this fall when Beetlejuice returns for its third run, this time at the iconic Palace Theatre.

This time, the musical will star the amazing cast who has brought the cult-favorite show to cities all over the country for the past several years. Isabella Esler is a part of that company and will now make her Broadway debut as 'Lydia'- a charcter she has grown to love since the national tour launcehd in 2022.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Isabella, who shared some of her favorite fan interactions, what she loves most about playing the role of 'Lydia,' and much more.

Beetlejuice is coming back! Why do you think this show continues to resonate so strongly with audiences and inspire such a devoted fan base?

The show is fun! The music is fun, and upbeat, and has all different genres. That was one of the reasons that I gravitated towards it when I first saw the show. And I think also many people can relate to it, especially with the topic of grief and death. That’s something that everyone experiences. I feel like there’s a community in that way. People are able to come together and acknowledge this one thing and interpret it in their own ways.

Do any fan interactions really stick out for you?

I think my favorite moments have been when we’re performing on Halloween, because every single person in the audience is completely dressed up. I see multiple Beetlejuices and multiple Lydias. These people will make their own costumes and they look almost identical to the costumes that I would be wearing on stage! It was so amazing to see all this talent from people that love us. I remember one time someone gifted me these boots with super high heels, and they fit my shoe size, and they were painted like the sandworm. And it was so cool, and it was so beautiful. It was amazing to me that someone took the time to make something so intricate like that.

You spent so much time with the character of Lydia while playing her on tour. How does it feel for you to be stepping back into her shoes for a Broadway run?

I am so excited. It’s even hard to explain the feeling. It’s really full circle for me because when I first did it in on tour that was my very first job ever. And it was my first a lot of things, it changed my life when it came to my career. So, the fact that I’ll be able to come back and make my Broadway debut with the show that literally changed everything for me, it’s really special. I’m excited to see how I’ll approach Lydia now that I’m a little older. I started the show when I was 18, it’s been a couple years now.

Lydia is such a layered and beloved character. What would you say is the most rewarding or surprising thing about playing that role?

A lot of it was the fans! The show is pretty lighthearted in a lot of ways, but it also dives into topics of grief and mourning, and that’s always something that people experience. So, over time on tour I got to meet so many people at the stage door, and they would tell me how much Lydia, or the show itself, helped them process their grief, whether it was a parent, or friend, or grandparent. And it felt really special hearing that from people. If I was a small part in helping people feel better about that, that is a really rewarding feeling for me.

Looking ahead to this Broadway return, what do you hope audiences away from Beetlejuice?

I just hope they have fun! I hope they leave the theater feeling great. The first time I ever saw the show I was so happy. It’s such an important message while still being lighthearted and fun. I just hope people feel good and are able to find some new bits even after seeing it multiple times!

Do you have any final thoughts you’d like to share?

I’m just so excited. I’m really excited to make my Broadway debut, and be in New York during the holidays, and I’m really excited to see my friends in the show again! I’m feeling so grateful.

Beetlejuice will begin performances at the Palace Theatre on October 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy