Is Liza Minnelli On Her Way Back to the Stage?

Could Liza be gearing up for a return to the stage? Friend of Minnelli, Michael Feinstein told Closer Weekly: "She's talked about putting a show together that she'd like to do with me. Every time we meet, we discuss songs and come up with opening numbers. We'll see!"

"She's always working on music and organizing boxes of things she's collected through the years," continuEd Feistein.

Tony and Oscar-winning Broadway, film and TV star Liza Minnelli has appeared on Broadway in FLORA, THE RED MENACE -- for which she won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical -- LIZA, CHICAGO, THE ACT (another Tony win in 1978), THE RINK, VICTOR / VICTORIA, MINNELLI ON MINNELLI, and LIZA'S AT THE PALACE. She also received a special Tony Award in 1978.

The actress has appeared as herself on TV in SMASH, THE VOICE UK, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, THE APPRENTICE and more. She is also known for her portrayal of 'Lucille Austero' in the now-Netflix-based comedy series ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT.

Related Articles