Is Glee Returning to TV? FOX President Responds!

Is a Glee reboot in the works? Michael Thorne, the president of FOX, has revealed what the current status of the hit show's return is.

Thorne opened up to Deadline about the potential future of the hit series, sharing that we would "love to do more" episodes of the hit musical series.

While he has not yet heard any pitches for a Glee reboot, he stated: "We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we're always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners."

This came as he was discussing his new series, The Big Leap, a musical series that he believes "shares a DNA" with Glee. The new series premieres on September 20.

Glee premiered in 2009 and ran for six seasons. Popular for its musical performances of contemporary pop songs and show tunes, the series starred Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, and more.