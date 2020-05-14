Irish Rep Adds Two Performances of MOLLY SWEENEY - A PERFORMANCE ON SCREEN

Irish Repertory Theatre announced today two additional virtual performances of Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney. The first in a new series, A Performance on Screen, Molly Sweeney is directed by Charlotte Moore (London Assurance) and was streamed previously on Tuesday May 12 at 7pm and Wednesday May 13 at 3pm. In addition to the previously announced presentations on Thursday May 14 at 7pm and Friday May 15 at 8pm, Molly Sweeney will also now be streamed Friday May 15 at 3pm and Saturday May 16 at 3pm. To view the performance, audience members must register at IrishRep.org for one of the performance dates. A link will be sent to all registrants two hours before the performance begins. Space for all performances is limited. Additional digital programming will be announced at a later date.

Molly Sweeney has lived in happy, capable and independent darkness since she was ten months old. When Frank, her restless, unemployed and enthusiastic husband, makes her blindness his latest cause, he recruits Mr. Rice, a once famous surgeon who, despite being half-drowned in Irish whiskey, agrees to attempt to restore Molly's sight. When the bandages come off, Molly, Frank and Mr. Rice discover the differences between seeing and understanding as they face the terrible consequences of a medical miracle.

Molly Sweeney, Brian Friel's brilliant study of psychological isolation exquisitely resonates today as Irish Rep invites our socially distanced audience to take part in our inaugural performance on screen - a new theatre experience for the COVID-19 hiatus.

Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney. Joining them as Mr. Rice is Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation), who played the role of Mr. Rice in The Keen Company's production of Molly Sweeney last year.

Irish Rep is committed to making theatre that is affordable and accessible. In pursuit of this goal, Irish Rep has chosen to make this event free to the public, with a suggested donation of $25. All contributions will help ensure that Irish Rep can continue to offer top-quality digital events, keep staff employed, and be artistically and financially ready to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.





