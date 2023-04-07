Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Interview: SCHMIGADOON Creator Cinco Paul Reveals His Writing Process For the New SCHMICAGO Season

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! season two are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apr. 07, 2023  

This season of Schmigadoon, creator Cinco Paul is bringing audiences into the world of Schmigaco, parodying the musicals of the '60s and '70s like Hair, Cabaret, Pippin, Sweeney Todd, Annie, Chicago, and more!

The musical series is co-created by Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul also serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series.

The second season will include new original musical numbers, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Schmigadoon creator Cinco Paul revealed how he tackled the new musicals referenced in the new season, creating a playlist of music from the musicals he references to understand the "tendencies" of the original writers before creating new music, casting the all-star cast into their new roles, and more.

Watch the new video interview here:





Related Stories
Video: SCHMIGADOON Parodies SWEET CHARITY With Do We Shock You? Photo
Video: SCHMIGADOON Parodies SWEET CHARITY With 'Do We Shock You?'
Apple TV+ has shared a video clip from the first episode of Schimgadoon! season two. Watch the dancers of the Kratt Club perform 'Do We Shock You?,' a parody of 'Hey Big Spender' from Sweet Charity. The dancers of the Kratt Club are mostly named after the orphans in the classic musical Annie, with one being named after a Cabaret character.
Video: Kristin Chenoweth on Why SCHMIGADOON is Broadways SNL Photo
Video: Kristin Chenoweth on Why SCHMIGADOON is Broadway's SNL
Kristin Chenoweth sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night last night to discuss the new season of Schmigadoon! The Tony winner also reacted to Wicked hitting 20 years on Broadway, performing for Carol Burnett, her Real Housewives obsession, and more. Watch the interview videos now!
Video: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Talk SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Photo
Video: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Talk SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron channel Cabaret, Chicago, Hair, Pippin, Godspell, and more in the new season of Schmigadoon! Watch a video of Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and ’70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.
Interview: Ann Harada & Jaime Camil on Returning to SCHMIGADOON! Photo
Interview: Ann Harada & Jaime Camil on Returning to SCHMIGADOON!
Ann Harada and Jaime Camil are back for a new season of Schmigadoon! The pair discusses why filming the show is like being in a 'theatre company,' hints of their season one characters coming through in their season two characters, and what the expect from the rest of the season. Watch the video interview now!

From This Author - Michael Major


COCAINE BEAR Sets Peacock Premiere Streaming DateCOCAINE BEAR Sets Peacock Premiere Streaming Date
April 7, 2023

The latest film from director Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator.
Lights Shares Reimagined Album 'dEd'Lights Shares Reimagined Album 'dEd'
April 7, 2023

Alt-pop icon Lights has shared dEd, a reimagined version of her critically acclaimed album PƎP. Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. dEd is available now via Fueled By Ramen.
Nurko Links With Kyle Hume for New Single 'Save Me (From Myself)'Nurko Links With Kyle Hume for New Single 'Save Me (From Myself)'
April 7, 2023

NURKO joins forces with Kyle Hume for the soaring new single “Save Me (From Myself),” out via Astralwerks. The poignant track is just NURKO's third since signing on the storied electronic label after 2022's soaring “Eternity” — a collaboration with Dayce Williams — and the recently released 'Too Long' featuring Cruel Youth.
Linkin Park Presents 'Meteora' 20th Anniversary EditionLinkin Park Presents 'Meteora' 20th Anniversary Edition
April 7, 2023

Among a bevy of unreleased gems, lead single “Lost” has notably held #1 at Alternative and Rock radio for four consecutive weeks. Upon release, it emerged as LINKIN PARK’s first #1 debut on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade. It has also reached rarified air as the most-streamed new rock song of the year.
Duran Duran Add New York and San Diego Dates to North American Future Past Tour; Grace Jones to JoinDuran Duran Add New York and San Diego Dates to North American Future Past Tour; Grace Jones to Join
April 7, 2023

Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will bring the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Queens, New York on September 22, where the incomparable artist and icon Grace Jones will be joining as a very special guest alongside both Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille. Check out new tour dates now!
share
close sound sound