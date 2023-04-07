Interview: SCHMIGADOON Creator Cinco Paul Reveals His Writing Process For the New SCHMICAGO Season

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

This season of Schmigadoon, creator Cinco Paul is bringing audiences into the world of Schmigaco, parodying the musicals of the '60s and '70s like Hair, Cabaret, Pippin, Sweeney Todd, Annie, Chicago, and more!

The musical series is co-created by Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul also serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series.

The second season will include new original musical numbers, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Schmigadoon creator Cinco Paul revealed how he tackled the new musicals referenced in the new season, creating a playlist of music from the musicals he references to understand the "tendencies" of the original writers before creating new music, casting the all-star cast into their new roles, and more.

Watch the new video interview here: